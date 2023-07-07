Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abdu Rozik opens up on Manisha Rani's forced kiss on his cheek

In a press conference, Abdu Rozik expressed his displeasure at Manisha Rani's gesture of forcefully kissing him in Bigg Boss OTT

Bigg Boss 16's mandali - Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer, and Manya Singh - attended Abdu Rozik's new song video launch. During the press conference, Abdu also discussed Manisha Rani's forced kiss on his cheek in BB OTT.

At the launch of his new song video, Abdu Rozik and Bigg Boss 16's popular mandali members Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer, and Manya Singh were in a good mood.

At the launch, Abdu not only discussed the new TV programme but also the controversial kiss incident with Manisha Rani in Bigg Boss OTT 2. While discussing the incident he called it 'zabardasti ki kiss'. Shiv Thakare, who was present at the press conference with Abdu Rozik, was startled to learn about it. Abdu expressed his displeasure at Manisha Rani's gesture.

When someone questioned Abdu if it was harassment, Shiv intervened and stated it was more like exaggerating the situation.

Shiv, who looked dashing in a white and black check shirt, spoke about Abdu's appearance on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. He stated, "Rohit sir was very proud and even the audience will feel the same. Besides his cuteness, it's his 'jigara' and strong persona that will come across."

Talking about the event, Sumbul, too, praised Abdu for performing his songs with feelings and keeping his audience in mind. Sajid Khan and Manya Singh were also in attendance to show their support for Abdu.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss OTT premieres new episodes every day at 9 p.m. on Zio Cinema. Falaq Naaz, Pooja Bhatt, Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdev, Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar, Jad Hadid, Cyrus Broacha, and Bebika Dhurve are among the candidates on the show.

The most recent episode of the show included a fresh argument between Bebika and Abhishek, in which the former denies cooking for Jad and Abhi. Bebika's decision irritated house captain Jiya Shankar, who decided to relieve her of her culinary duties. Jiya’s decision didn’t sit well with Bebika and led to several arguments in the house. In the entire situation while Pooja was supporting Bebika, the other housemates including Falaq and Avinash were not happy with her behaviour.