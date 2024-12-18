Jiya Shankar slams dating rumors with Abhishek Malhan, clarifies they’re not even friends anymore. She asserts being self-made, urging trolls to keep her and her family’s names out

In Pic: Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar (Pic/Twitter X)

Listen to this article Shocking! Jiya Shankar makes big revelation about her relationship with Abhishek Malhan: ‘No longer friends’ x 00:00

Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan, aka Fukra Insaan, were part of Bigg Boss OTT 2. The two shared a friendly bond inside the house and were in touch for the longest time. The duo did a project together, which added fuel to the fire, and people started talking about their dating rumours. The duo also made it quite clear that they are nothing more than good friends, but it looks like even that doesn’t exist anymore, as Jiya Shankar recently posted on her X account stating that they are not even friends anymore.

Jiya Shankar shuts rumours of dating Abhishek

Jiya, who seemed visibly irritated by these rumors of her dating Abhishek Malhan, took to her X account and urged everyone not to drag her name into false stories. While sharing the post, she made it quite clear that she has no connection with Abhishek and doesn’t even follow him. "Saying this for ONE LAST TIME to whoever it concerns! I’ve got nothing to do with Fukra Insaan or these meme pages. We shared nothing but friendship, and even that no longer exists. I don’t even follow any of these meme pages or have any knowledge of how this works. I always assumed they made this sort of stuff for views, or I’ve no idea if someone pays for this shit, but if the blame comes on me with nasty comments on my character and family, then hear it, Panda Gang: I’M SELF-MADE, LOUD & PROUD! I’m because of ME and not because of anyone else. Way above these CHEAP STUNTS! So stay in your lane and keep my mother’s and my name out of your filthy mouths," the Kaatelal & Sons actress stated.

About Bigg Boss OTT 2

The Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale took place on August 14, 2023. The Top-5 contestants of the show were Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, and Elvish Yadav. After a thrilling episode, Salman announced Elvish as the winner of the trophy. He defeated Abhishek in the Top-2 and became the first wild card to win the title.

About Abhishek Malhan

Abhishek has been busy with his brother Triggered Insaan, aka Nischay Malhan, and Ruchika Rathore's engagement. The BB fame also shared some unseen family photos from the function and captioned the post, "Finally."