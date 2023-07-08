Pooja Bhatt was keen on handing the last spot in the ranking task to Jad Hadid, highlighting his recent actions. All of the talk around Jad irritated him since he felt he couldn't express himself

Tension grows between Pooja Bhatt and Jad Hadid in the house of Bigg Boss OTT. (Pic-Twitter)

Listen to this article Bigg Boss OTT 2: Tension grows between Jad Hadid and Pooja Bhatt as latter gives him last slot amid ranking task x 00:00

On yesterday's episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, tensions rose as the housemates became embroiled in a series of heated arguments and conflicts. Bigg Boss asked the housemates to rank themselves from one to nine based on their active participation in the house. During the conversation, Pooja Bhatt was keen about handing the last spot to Jad Hadid, highlighting his recent actions.

One of the day's big highlights throughout the challenge was the poking game between Bebika and Abhishek, which developed following a fierce argument the night before. During a conversation, Abhishek requested that Avinash speak up for Jad, arguing that Jad was not always to blame.

All of the talk around Jad irritated him since he felt he couldn't express himself. Later, he was spotted expressing his desire to leave the Bigg Boss house. Jiya and Abhishek, on the other hand, were seen explaining everything to Jad and attempting to calm him down.

Finally, Jad was assigned the last spot in the task, while Pooja Bhatt took first place, followed by Abhishek in second, Falak Naaz in third, Jiya Shankar in fourth, Avinash Sachdeva in five, Manisha Rani in sixth, Bebika Dhurve in seventh, and Cyrus Broacha in eighth.

Bebika's disgraceful behaviour continued to make her the centre of attention, and she was named as the house's villain. Jiya and Jad talked about their difficulties working with Bebika and agreed that she is tough to interact with. They expressed their displeasure, saying it was becoming increasingly difficult to endure her presence in the house.

Later, as Manisha and Bebika were dancing and singing in the garden area, Abhishek, Jad, Jiya, and Falaq couldn't help but make fun of Bebika. Bebika was enraged by their acts and approached Manisha, accusing her of failing to stand up to Abhishek's bullying. Frustrated, Bebika expressed her discontent and threatened to leave the show if Abhishek would not leave during the following 'Weekend Ka Vaar'.

As tensions grow and emotions run high, it will be interesting to see how the dynamics within the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house play out in the coming days. For more such updates on BB OTT 2 stay tuned to Mid-day.