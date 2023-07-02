Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar: Akanksha Puri gets evicted, housemates lose some essential items

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT, tensions soared as contestants Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, and Falaq Naaz took center stage to address their grievances in the presence of host Salman Khan. The charged confrontation illuminated the dynamics within the house, igniting a fiery debate

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT, tensions soared as contestants Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, and Falaq Naaz took center stage to address their grievances in the presence of host Salman Khan. The charged confrontation illuminated the dynamics within the house, igniting a fiery debate.

Salman Khan kickstarted the dialogue by questioning Falaq Naaz's tendency to bring family matters into every issue. He emphasized that Abhishek's aggression shouldn't be solely attributed to his family or upbringing. Falaq found herself on the defensive as Salman probed deeper, challenging the relevance of family discussions within the show's context.

On the contrary, Abhishek received support from Salman Khan, who believed in his honesty and forthrightness. Salman acknowledged the significance of expressing oneself without inhibitions, and Abhishek's candid nature struck a chord with the host.

Meanwhile, Pooja Bhatt grew increasingly exasperated while defending her commitment to keeping it real with Abhishek, even during good moments. She vehemently refuted accusations of rudeness or disrespect, emphasizing her genuine intentions in their interactions. Pooja's emotionally charged defense showcased her dedication to authenticity in her relationships within the house.

Throughout the conversation, the intensity of the confrontation was palpable. Emotions ran high, with passionate arguments and counterarguments being put forth. Salman Khan skillfully navigated the heated exchange, maintaining control of the situation while allowing the contestants to express their perspectives fully.

In a gripping turn of events, Akanksha Puri found herself at the receiving end of the eviction vote as tensions escalated and emotions ran high within the Bigg Boss house. The housemates, consisting of Akanksha, Jiya, and Abhishek, were thrust into the intense and high-stakes 'BB Verse' deliberation, a task that resulted in the forfeiture of essential privileges for the entire house, including access to the bathrooms.

In the end, Abhishek and Jiya were saved, while Akanksha's departure was determined by the public vote. The unexpected eviction and heated exchanges left the Bigg Boss house in a state of shock and anticipation for what lies ahead.