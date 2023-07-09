Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar: Explosive arguments, dance challenges, and surprise twists

Fiery clashes and intense drama, Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar takes a dramatic turn

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT Weekend Ka Vaar, the house was filled with intense drama, heated arguments, and exciting dance challenges. The episode kicked off with the personality cards activity, which sparked a fiery clash between Manisha and Jiya. Manisha called Jiya a "darpok" (coward), triggering a war of words. Manisha accused Jiya of being a "paltu" (turncoat) and useless, while Jiya labeled Manisha as an attention seeker and self-obsessed.

Next, Abhishek and Avinash took their turn on the stand, ranking each other. Avinash gave Abhishek a high rating for greed, leading to a heated disagreement. Abhishek retaliated by calling Avinash aggressive and accused him of body shaming. Abhishek also mentioned Avinash's confusion and delusion, stating that he lacks genuine opinions and tends to play it safe. This marked the first time a caller from the audience joined the Bigg Boss house, raising questions about Jiya's shifting friendships and double standards.

The episode continued with the BB Verse Time, featuring past captains Abhishek, Falaq, Jad, and Jiya. They debated why they were better captains and why they deserved another chance. Abhishek didn't believe Jad possessed the qualities of a captain and expressed the same about Falaq. Falaq defended herself by stating that the first week is challenging to manage and claimed she didn't face any pressure situations. The tension escalated as Abhishek grew frustrated, Jad accused Abhishek of having an attitude, and Falaq chose to remain silent. Ultimately, the house members agreed that Jiya should be given another chance, except for Abhishek. This led to a heated argument among the contestants.

Guest Terrence Lewis joined the episode and entertained Salman Khan with a song, sharing light-hearted jokes about Salman's knack for teasing everyone. Terrence also presented a dance challenge, but the housemates couldn't agree on the pairings, resulting in a major fight between Bebika and Abhishek, with screams and shouts echoing through the house. Despite the chaos, Cyrus stole the show with his remarkable dance moves alongside Manisha.

In a surprising twist, Avinash, Bebika, and Falaq were saved from elimination, leaving the contestants in shock. The episode ended with anticipation and curiosity as the journey in the Bigg Boss house continued.

The episode showcased the intense emotions and conflicts within the housemates, while also offering moments of entertainment and excitement through dance challenges and unexpected twists. Viewers are eagerly awaiting the next episode to witness further drama and surprises in the Bigg Boss OTT house.