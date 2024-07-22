Bigg Boss OTT 3: A video of Armaan Malik getting intimate with Kritika Malik went viral. Now, his first wife Payal has reacted to the viral clip and called the video fake

In Pic: Kritika Malik, Armaan Malik and Payal Malik

Armaan Malik is already on the radar of netizens because of his two marriages. Now, a video of Malik getting intimate with his second wife (Kritika Malik) in Bigg Boss OTT 3 has surfaced on social media. As the video went viral, Armaan's first wife (Payal Malik) reacted to the video and called it fake.

In her vlog, Payal talked about the viral video and claimed that it was edited. She has asked people circulating it to stop. Payal shared, “Whoever has shared the video claiming it is Armaan and Kritika’s, I would request them with folded hands to stop. The video is edited. I have stayed at the Bigg Boss house, and I can say that there are no lamps like the ones seen in the viral clip. The blanket is also different. Those who have stayed inside the house will quickly understand that the clip is fake."

About The Video

A video of Armaan and Kritika getting close under the blanket has gone viral. As soon as this video went viral, netizens started reacting to the clip. One user, while reacting to the clip, tweeted, "I can't believe what I just saw. This is crossing the line for a reality show.” Another user wrote, “Armaan Malik & Kritika crossed all the limits in #BiggBossOTT3 house. They were caught doing $€X... Bigg Boss, what filth are you promoting? Shame on you @BiggBoss. Bigg Boss OTT is an obscene show.”

Payal on Divorcing Armaan

In a vlog, Payal Malik shared that she is done with the drama and has decided to part ways with Armaan. She said, "I am done with the drama and the hate. As long as it was about me, I was okay, but now the hate is coming to my kids. This is so shocking and disgusting. I have decided to part ways with Armaan for the same reason. He can stay with Kritika while I’ll take care of the kids."

About Bigg Boss OTT 3

Bigg Boss OTT is a spin-off of the popular Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss. The first season was streamed on Voot and was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. Salman Khan replaced Karan as the host of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Now, in this new season, Anil Kapoor has taken the hosting chair. Hosted by Anil Kapoor, Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 is streaming on Jio Cinema.

Contestants in the house include Ranvir Shroy, Naezy, Adnaan Shaikh, Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Sultana, Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, and Shivani Kumari. During this weekend ka vaar Deepak Chaurasia got evicted.