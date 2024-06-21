Bigg Boss OTT 3: Devoleena Bhattacharjee takes dig at Vada Pav girl’s entry, says, ‘jhagda kijiye, khud ko viral kijiyega…’

Bigg Boss 13 fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee has shared her viewpoint and taunted Chandrika Gera Dixit aka Vada Pav girl

In Pic: Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Chandrika Gera Dixit

Vada Pav girl, aka Chandrika Gera Dixit, will enter the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. This news has stirred a debate on social media, and many people are disappointed with her getting a chance to enter the house. As the premiere approaches, this debate has escalated, and Bigg Boss 13 fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee has shared her viewpoint and taunted Chandrika.

Devoleena took to her story and shared, “So those who ask me Bigg Boss mein jaane ke liye kya karna padta hai? Kahan audition deni padti hai? Ans: Waise humare time pe asa nahi tha. Waqt badal gaya Hain Jazbaat badal gayee hai (So, those who ask me, ‘What do you have to do to get into Bigg Boss? Where do you have to give the audition?’ Answer: Well, in our time, it wasn’t like this. Times have changed. Feelings have changed).”

She added, “Filhal ki condition ko dekh kar main confirm hoon raaste pe continuously one month chillaiye, jhagda kijiye, 1-2 thappad jadh denge toh police station jaana padega jisse apki publicity mein chaar chaand lag jayega. Uske baad khud ko viral kijiyega. Bohot saare maadhyam uplabdh hai aaj kal. Bloggers ko bula lijiyega apka video banane (Considering the current situation, I am certain that if you shout continuously on the streets for one month, get into arguments, and slap a couple of people, you will end up at the police station, which will boost your publicity. After that, make yourself go viral. There are many platforms available these days. Call bloggers to make a video about you).”

Disappointed netizens also reacted to the promo. One wrote, “There was a time when BB used to be a celebrity show. Then you introduced this thing called ‘OTT’ just to entertain the so-called YouTubers. This year you have stooped so low that you got a vada pav seller just because she was viral. Why on earth do we want to see her on the big screen, no journey! Nothing! Disappointing. Losing your charm and viewership @officialjiocinema.” Another one commented, “Didi par vo besan ka kya?” “Itne ameer ban gyi main,” wrote a third user, taunting Chandrika for her viral video.

About Bigg Boss OTT 3:

Bigg Boss OTT is a spin-off of the popular Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss. The first season was streamed on Voot and was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. Salman Khan replaced Karan as the host of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Now, in this new season, Anil Kapoor will take the hosting chair.