Naezy, whose real name is Naved Shaikh, revealed why the 2019 movie ‘Gully Boy’ gave him fame, but also caused him a lot of damage.

Naezy Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' fame Naezy reveals 'Gully Boy' caused him a lot of damage: 'They portrayed me as poor' x 00:00

Rapper and hip-hop musician Naezy, whose real name is Naved Shaikh, revealed why the 2019 movie ‘Gully Boy’ starring Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Alia Bhatt, caused him a lot of damage. “Zoya Ma’am heard my first song ‘Aafat’ and discovered me through that. She loved the song and the genre. The film was a work of fiction and was based on the entire community,” said the rapper, who is currently seen as a contestant in ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’.

Speaking about the impact of 'Gully Boy' on his life, he shared, “I benefited in a very subtle way but it also caused me a lot of damage. My personal life was affected because I've been shown with two girlfriends. I've been portrayed as poor, though I wasn't that poor. I've been called a driver when I'm not. But the Indian audience's perception is that this is Naezy bhai. So, it has affected my personal life a bit.”

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioCinema (@officialjiocinema)

Speaking about his bond with Ranveer, he said, “We became very close during the filming. He met my family and friends, and we took pictures together. He even made me meet Deepika ma’am. She told me that he used to talk a lot about me.”

About his presence in Bollywood, he revealed, “People know me in the industry. I have also met Amit (Amitabh Bachchan) Ji. He once had to lip-sync on my rap, during which he appreciated my work.”

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, 'Gully Boy' is inspired by the lives of Indian street rappers Divine and Naezy and follows the story of a young aspiring rapper from the slums of Mumbai who rises to fame in the hip-hop scene. The main character, Murad, played by Ranveer Singh, faces challenges and struggles as he tries to break free from his socio-economic constraints and pursue his passion for music. Alia Bhatt plays the role of Safeena, Murad's girlfriend, and the film also features Siddhant Chaturvedi as MC Sher, a supportive mentor and friend. The film received widespread acclaim for its authentic portrayal of the hip-hop culture in India and the compelling performances of the cast.

(With inputs from Agencies)