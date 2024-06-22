Bigg Boss OTT 3: Here's why contestants have personal phones for the first time in reality show's history

Breaking News
Updated on: 22 June,2024 11:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Every contestant in the Bigg Boss house has their personal phone, and they are not allowed to share their passwords with each other

Bigg Boss OTT 3 streams on Jio Cinema

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has begun, and it's just the first episode, but the drama has already started. The atmosphere inside the house is already spiced up, and viewers are eager to see what's coming next. From the first kitchen fight to the biggest twist in Bigg Boss history, today's episode was something different. As informed earlier, in the first episode, it was revealed that Sana Sultan would be the outsider in the house. Now, Bigg Boss has announced that for the first time, every housemate will have their personal phones.


Yes, you read that right. Every contestant in the Bigg Boss house has their personal phone, and they are not allowed to share their passwords with each other. While Sana will get to chat with Bigg Boss and the audience, others will have access to only one app on their phones. Here's what happened in today's episode:


The first kitchen argument:


Bigg Boss OTT 3 kicked off with the first-morning argument in the kitchen. The initial spat occurred between Vishal Pandey and Poulomi Das. They soon resolved their differences, but it seems like tensions are already rising.

Contestants get their personal phones:

Yes, for the first time in the history of Bigg Boss, contestants have been given their personal phones through which they will receive instructions. Each contestant has only one application on their phone, except Sana Sultan. As the outsider, Sana has access to two applications. In the upcoming episodes, we will see how she utilizes her powers. It has been revealed that as long as she remains an outsider, she cannot be evicted. This season promises to be full of surprises and twists, with personal phones adding a new dimension to the game.

About Bigg Boss OTT 3

Anil Kapoor has replaced Salman Khan as the host for Bigg Boss OTT 3. During the press conference for the reality show, when asked about this, Anil shared, "There is no one who can replace Salman Khan." The actor further mentioned that he had chatted with Salman, and Bhaijaan is very happy about his friend’s new endeavor. Anil said that Salman is very happy for him as he is doing a non-fictional show.

Bigg Boss OTT is a spin-off of the popular Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss. The first season was streamed on Voot and was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. Salman Khan replaced Karan as the host of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Now, in this new season, Anil Kapoor has taken the hosting chair.

Hosted by Anil Kapoor, Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 will stream on Jio Cinema.

