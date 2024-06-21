Bigg Boss OTT 3: This year, only one person will have access to the outside world, and that will be Sana Sultan

In Pic: Sana Sultan

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Imposter revealed! Sana Sultan to bring a twist to the ordinary game

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is all about 'kuch naya and kuch bada.' This time, Sana Sultan will play the imposter. The model will be playing from the audience's side and will not share this with any of the other contestants. This year, only one person will have access to the outside world, and that will be Sana Sultan.

As Sana entered the stage, Anil shared with everyone that she's going to be the imposter who would secretly take all the information from the outside world.

The first contestant to enter the house was Vada Pav Girl, aka Chandrika Dixit Gera.

The second contestant to enter the house was Ranvir Shorey.

The third contestant to enter the house was Shivani Kumari.

The fourth contestant to enter the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house was Sana Makbul Khan.

Contestant number 5 was social media sensation Vishal Pandey, while the sixth one was Love Kataria.

Seventh, we saw Deepak Chaurasia enter the house.

It was Sai Ketan Rao who entered at no. 8. Tarot card reader Munisha Khatwani entered the house at no. 9. At number 10, Sana Sultan entered the house, while Armaan Malik entered the house with his two wives, Kritika and Payal, at no. 11, 12, and 13.

About Bigg Boss OTT 3

Anil Kapoor will be replacing Salman Khan as the host for Bigg Boss OTT 3. During the press conference for the reality show, when asked about this, Anil shared, "There is no one who can replace Salman Khan." The actor further mentioned that he had chatted with Salman, and Bhaijaan is very happy about his friend's new endeavour. Anil said that Salman is very happy for him as he is doing a nonfictional show.

Bigg Boss OTT is a spin-off of the popular Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss. The first season was streamed on Voot and was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. Salman Khan replaced Karan as the host of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Now, in this new season, Anil Kapoor has taken the hosting chair.

Hosted by Anil Kapoor, Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 will stream on Jio Cinema.