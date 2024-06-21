Bigg Boss OTT 3: Disappointed netizens quickly started reacting to Vada Pav girl aka Chandrika Gera Dixit's entry

Vada Pav girl aka Chandrika Gera Dixit is all set to enter Bigg Boss OTT 3 house

Listen to this article Bigg Boss OTT 3: 'Itne ameer ban gayi main,' netizens taunt 'Vada Pav girl' as she is about to enter the house x 00:00

It has been recently revealed that Vada Pav girl Chandrika Gera Dixit will enter the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, but this news isn’t sitting well with netizens who feel that she has been called into the house just because she has gone viral. Two days back, Jio Cinema dropped a promo in which a contestant making vada pav could be seen, but her face was not clearly visible. Blurring the face couldn’t stop netizens from guessing who she is. As soon as users realized that she is the Vada Pav girl, the disappointed netizens quickly started reacting to the promo.

One wrote, “There was a time when BB used to be a celebrity show. Then you introduced this thing called ‘OTT’ just to entertain the so-called YouTubers. This year you have stooped so low that you got a vada pav seller just because she was viral. Why on earth do we want to see her on the big screen, no journey! Nothing! Disappointing. Losing your charm and viewership @officialjiocinema.” Another one commented, “Didi par vo besan ka kya?” “Itne ameer ban gyi main,” wrote a third user, taunting Chandrika for her viral video.

Jio Cinema has dropped another promo this morning. In another promo, we can see the first contestant entering the stage. The contestant appears to be Chandrika Dixit Gera, also known as the Vada Pav girl. Chandrika is seen responding to multiple allegations made against her. She is wearing a beautiful purple sequin saree.

About Bigg Boss OTT 3

Anil Kapoor will be replacing Salman Khan as a host for Bigg Boss OTT 3. During the press conference of the reality show, when asked about this, Anil shared, "There is no one who can replace Salman Khan." The actor further continued and shared that he has had a chat with Salman and Bhaijaan is very happy about his friend's new endeavor. Anil said that Salman is very happy for him as he is doing a non-fictional show.

Bigg Boss OTT is a spin-off of the popular Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss. The first season was streamed on Voot and was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. Salman Khan replaced Karan as the host of Bigg Boss OTT 2. The show was won by Elvish Yadav.

Hosted by Anil Kapoor Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 will premiere today, Friday, June 21.