JioCinema, in their official statement, clarified that the clip of Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik getting intimate is fake

In Pic: Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik

Listen to this article Bigg Boss OTT 3: JioCinema calls Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik’s intimate video ‘fake’ x 00:00

Bigg Boss OTT 3 caught the headlines for all the wrong reasons when an obscene video of Armaan Malik getting intimate with his second wife, Kritika Malik, went viral. Now, JioCinema has put out an official statement claiming that the clip has been doctored.

The streaming platform, in an official statement, wrote, “JioCinema adheres to strict programming standards and guidelines to ensure the quality and appropriateness of any content that streams on our platform. Bigg Boss OTT, which was streamed on JioCinema, did not have any such content. The video clip in circulation is doctored to include obscenity and is fake. We are committed to protecting the integrity of JioCinema and the trust our viewers place in us. The creation and circulation of this fake clip is a matter of very serious concern.”

“Our teams are working towards identifying the origins of this clip and will initiate action against those responsible for creating and distributing such defamatory content against Bigg Boss OTT and JioCinema,” said a JioCinema spokesperson in the official statement.

Payal Malik's Reaction to the Viral Clip

In her vlog, Armaan's first wife Payal Malik talked about the viral video and claimed that it was edited. She has asked people circulating it to stop. Payal shared, “Whoever has shared the video claiming it is Armaan and Kritika’s, I would request them with folded hands to stop. The video is edited. I have stayed at the Bigg Boss house, and I can say that there are no lamps like the ones seen in the viral clip. The blanket is also different. Those who have stayed inside the house will quickly understand that the clip is fake."

About Bigg Boss OTT 3

Bigg Boss OTT is a spin-off of the popular Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss. The first season was streamed on Voot and was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. Salman Khan replaced Karan as the host of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Now, in this new season, Anil Kapoor has taken the hosting chair. Hosted by Anil Kapoor, Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 is streaming on JioCinema.

Contestants in the house include Ranvir Shroy, Naezy, Adnaan Shaikh, Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Sultana, Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, and Shivani Kumari. During this weekend ka vaar, Deepak Chaurasia got evicted.