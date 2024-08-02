Bigg Boss OTT 3: 'Naezy has slightly greater chances to win', says tarot card reader and ex-contestant Munisha Khatwani

Bigg Boss OTT 3:

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is all set for its highly anticipated grand finale, streaming live on JioCinema Premium at 9 PM tonight. The show, brilliantly hosted by the ever-charming Anil Kapoor, has been a whirlwind of excitement and drama from the very beginning. Munisha Khatwani the ex-contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 3 shares her prediction on who might be the winner

"Sana Makbul and Naezy both have strong stats at the moment and I see them in top but Naezy has slightly great chances to be the winner. His stars are very powerful right now. Sana also has chances to win, but Naezy’s planets, like Venus, are particularly strong at the moment, so he might lift the trophy. Both their stars are very powerful, with Venus being especially influential. However, I still feel slightly more confident about Sana. But may the best person win. Sana got the card of the sun and Naezy got the card of the world. Both these cards indicate success so i it’s a bit difficult to say exactly but whoever wins they both will greatly benefit from this show !!”

Talking about season 3 of BB OTT, she said, "I had a fantastic journey; it has been really positive for me. I received a great response. The show brought out everyone’s personality. Some people bonded well, and some had a good journey and learned valuable life lessons. It was a great experience, and I would do it again in a heartbeat!"

The Bigg Boss OTT 3 grand finale airs on Jio Cinema tonight, but social media is already buzzing with insider info about the top two finalists. According to a post by Bigg Boss fan account The Khabri, Kritika has been evicted, finishing in fifth place. Kritika, a YouTuber, entered the show with her husband Armaan Malik and his other wife, Payal Malik.

An Instagram post by The Khabri said, “BREAKING: #BiggBossOTT3 finale update !! #KritikaMalik gets evicted on the 5th spot. Bhabi out. Top4 - Sai , Naezy , Sana & Ranvir.”

Soon after, we received news that Sai Ketan Rao and Ranvir Shorey had been eliminated as well, leaving Sana Malkbul and Naezy as the finalists.