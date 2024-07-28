While some targeted Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik, others questioned Naezy & Sana Makbul. No one was spared from the fiery questions of the media

In Pic: Armaan Malik and Naezy

Bigg Boss OTT3 is nearing its finale and today was the most awaited episode of the show—it was the press-in-the-house day. The media went inside the house and asked some spicy questions to the top 7 contestants. While some targeted Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik, others questioned Naezy & Sana Makbul. No one was spared from the fiery questions of the media.

The first bomb was dropped on Lovekesh Kataria, who was questioned for naming the slapping incident a special case, to which Lovekesh said that slapping wasn’t okay, but he still considered it a special case.

The ones who were most targeted were Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik. The social media sensation was questioned for promoting polygamy and trying to justify his cheating. He was also slammed for not respecting his wife. To which Armaan said, “I have never tried to control Kritika, and I have always asked her to play her game.” Talking about having two wives, Armaan said, “There are many people who try to hide their extramarital affairs; at least I had the courage to put my reality in front of the world.”

Naezy was asked if he has a soft corner for Sana, to which he lost his calm and lashed out at the journalist, saying, “Tu zyada khul raaha hai, tu bolna kya chahta hai” (“You’re being too open, what are you trying to say?”)

When Kritika was asked if she would do the same if Payal Malik were the second wife, she reacted, “I agree Payal made a big sacrifice, but if I were in Payal’s place, I would have done the same.”

About Bigg Boss OTT 3

Bigg Boss OTT is a spin-off of the popular Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss. The first season was streamed on Voot and was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. Salman Khan replaced Karan as the host of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Now, in this new season, Anil Kapoor has taken the hosting chair. Hosted by Anil Kapoor, Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 is streaming on Jio Cinema.

Contestants in the house include Ranvir Shroy, Naezy, Adnaan Shaikh, Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Sultana, Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, and Shivani Kumari. During this weekend ka vaar Deepak Chaurasia got evicted.