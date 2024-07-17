Bigg Boss OTT 3: Ranvir Shorey and Naezy talked about actor's ex-wife Konkona Sen Sharma. The two also discussed increasing divorces

In Pic: Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sen Sharma

Listen to this article Bigg Boss OTT 3: Ranvir Shorey reveals why he married Konkona Sen, discusses divorces with rapper Naezy x 00:00

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is grabbing headlines, and now with 24*7 live streaming, we can get more inside scoops from the house of controversy. In a new episode, we saw contestant Naezy speaking to Ranvir Shorey about his ex-wife, actor Konkona Sen Sharma. The duo also talked about divorces and feminism while working in the kitchen.

The conversation started with Naezy talking to Ranvir and saying, "Aapke aur aapke ex-wife ka zone bilkul similar hai (You and your ex-wife's zone is very similar)." Ranvir smiled and said, "Aap mile usko (Did you meet her)?" Naezy replied, "Nahi main mila nahi (No, I haven't met her)." Ranvir continued, "Zone similar nahi hota toh bhai shaadi aur bacha nahi hota (If the zone wasn't similar, then why would we marry and have a child)."

ADVERTISEMENT

Further in the conversation, Naezy asked Ranvir about multiple divorces in the film industry. The rapper questioned, "Industry mein zyada tar rishte aise kyu ho jaate hain baad mein jaake? Main dekh raha hun bohot saare artistes ka divorce hota hai (Why do so many relationships in the industry end up like this? I see so many artists getting divorced)."

While answering Naezy's question, Ranvir replied, "The feminist movement is abused at times. Sometimes men are unable to tolerate it, and sometimes women abuse it. These are the reasons... But the feminist movement is also important. In history, according to me, there is only one reason why women received second-class treatment. What's that? Women are physically weaker than men. That's all. That's why I say that the feminist movement is important."

About Bigg Boss OTT 3

Bigg Boss OTT is a spin-off of the popular Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss. The first season was streamed on Voot and was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. Salman Khan replaced Karan as the host of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Now, in this new season, Anil Kapoor has taken the hosting chair. Hosted by Anil Kapoor, Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 will stream on Jio Cinema.

Other contestants in the house include Adnaan Shaikh, Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Sultana, Deepak Chaurasia, Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, and Shivani Kumari. During this weekend ka vaar Vada Pav girl Chandrika Gera Dixit got evicted.