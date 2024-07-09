Breaking News
Citizens should step out only if necessary, holiday declared for schools: BMC
Teenager dies after slipping into nullah in Vasai amid heavy rains
Andheri subway, Hindmata, Dadar TT and other roads closed due to waterlogging
Mumbai rains: IMD issues red alert for city, orange alert for Thane, Palghar
Mumbai Police files chargesheet in Salman Khan firing case
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Bigg Boss OTT 3 Rapper Naezy reveals why he has never dated anyone

‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’: Rapper Naezy reveals why he has never dated anyone

Updated on: 09 July,2024 09:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

'Bigg Boss OTT 3' contestant Rapper Naezy has made the shocking revelation that he has never dated anyone in his life

‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’: Rapper Naezy reveals why he has never dated anyone

In Pic: Naezy

Listen to this article
‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’: Rapper Naezy reveals why he has never dated anyone
x
00:00

'Bigg Boss OTT 3' contestant Rapper Naezy has made the shocking revelation that he has never dated anyone in his life.


In the upcoming episode of the controversial reality show, hosted by Anil Kapoor, Naezy, whose real name is Naved Shaikh, opens up about his personal life to fellow contestant Sana Makbul.


Sana asks Naezy about his past relationships, and he shares that he has never dated anyone because he always wanted to wait for the one he could marry.


After participating in the show, Naezy also spoke about the 2019 Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Gully Boy', which was inspired by the lives of Indian street rappers Divine and Naezy.

The film tells the tale of aspiring street rapper Murad from the slums of Mumbai.

Naezy shared that the film, directed by Zoya Akhtar, did 'worse' to him than good.

“The film did worse to me than good. Despite the makers clarifying that it is a work of fiction, a large section of the viewers continued to think of it as my story. People started seeing me in a negative light, comparing my journey to the character in the film,” said Naezy.

The rapper also shared how he was arrested on false charges while the film was being made.

“Ek movie ban rahi thi, jo mere baare mein thi, aur main bahut powerful banne wala tha. Isi dauran main gayab ho jaata hun,” Naezy said.

He added: "Mereko andar le liye the prison mein. Kyunki main zyada bada banne wala tha, powerful banne wala tha, toh jo jealous log the system mein, jo log ko mujhe bother karna tha unlog ne kiya (I was taken into custody because I was about to become powerful. The jealous people in the system, who wanted to bother me, did that).”

Bigg Boss OTT 3’ airs on JioCinema Premium.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss OTT Entertainment News television news TV News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK