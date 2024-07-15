Bigg Boss OTT 3: Ravi Kishan schools Shivani Kumari for ‘badtmeez behaviour’; Vada Pav girl Chandrika gets evicted

Breaking News
Updated on: 15 July,2024 11:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Top

In Pic: Shivani Kumari and Ravi Kishan

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is getting more and more interesting with each passing day. Yesterday's Weekend Ka Vaar was full of spice. From eliminations and wild cards to Ravi Kishan scolding Shivani Kumari, the episode had it all. The spicy drama started with Ravi Kishan entering the show, not to promote anything but to scold someone. Yes, you read it right. This is the first time in Bigg Boss OTT when an actor entered the stage to school Shivani Kumari for her 'badtameez behaviour'.


Ravi, while talking to Shivani, shared, “Shivani, kya aap apne bartaav se gaaon ki sanskriti ko aage badha rahi hain? (Shivani, are you promoting rural culture and tradition with your behavior)?” To which she replied, “Ji sir (Yes sir).” Ravi joined the host and said, “Bhasha ki aadh mein aap kisi ko apmaanit toh nahi kar sakti... tum chedti ho yeh galat hai (You cannot justify insulting anyone by using language in your defense… you provoke people, this is wrong).”


Further in the episode, the slap incident came up yet again when Vishal's parents came to support their son. Pandey's father clearly said that he doesn't want to communicate with Armaan while thanking Sana Maqbool, Lovekesh Kataria, and Shivani Kumari for backing their son.


Another shocker in the episode was the wild card entry. Famous Team07 star Adnaan Khan has entered the house as a new wild card. The episode didn’t end there, but what came next took the house on an emotional roller coaster when Anil Kapoor announced the eviction of Vada Pav girl Chandrika Gera Dixit. After the announcement, Kritika Malik and Shivani broke down in tears.

About Bigg Boss OTT 3

Bigg Boss OTT is a spin-off of the popular Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss. The first season was streamed on Voot and was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. Salman Khan replaced Karan as the host of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Now, in this new season, Anil Kapoor has taken the hosting chair.
Hosted by Anil Kapoor, Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 will stream on Jio Cinema.
 

 

