Breaking News
Puja Khedkar row: Controversial IAS probationer recalled
Exclusive | Mumbai: Uber-luxe homes to rise, as a city icon comes down
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: How did hoarding go from 200 sq ft to 33,600 sq ft?
Mumbai: Five dead, 42 injured as in accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway
Mumbai rains: Monsoon illness on the rise
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Bigg Boss OTT 3 Sai Ketan throws chair at Lovekesh Kataria video goes viral

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sai Ketan throws chair at Lovekesh Kataria, video goes viral

Updated on: 17 July,2024 05:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Bigg Boss OTT 3: A video shows Sai Ketan charged towards Luv Kataria while other housemates tried to intervene

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sai Ketan throws chair at Lovekesh Kataria, video goes viral

In Pic: Sai Ketan & Lovekesh Kataria

Listen to this article
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sai Ketan throws chair at Lovekesh Kataria, video goes viral
x
00:00

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is becoming more and more interesting with each passing day. In another promo of Bigg Boss OTT 3, it seems like Lovekesh Kataria and Sai Ketan Rao are indulged in another fight. The official account of Jio Cinema shared the clip of them fighting and being part of a verbal spat.


The clip shows Lovekesh Kataria and Sana Sultan talking, where the YouTuber blamed Sultan for flipping. The accusations against his friend didn't sit well with Sai Ketan, who then interrupted Lovekesh. The argument escalated when Sai abused Lovekesh, and he retaliated. Later, Sai charged towards Kataria while other housemates tried to intervene.


Sai lost his temper and even threw a chair at him. He was seen taking his shirt off and fuming at Lovekesh, even as the rest of the contestants tried to stop them.


As this video went viral, people started reacting to it. A person managing Lovekesh's account reacted to the post, saying, "Scripted show hai jo Ranveer Sir ka respect karega wahi jeetega confirm hai kyuki Bigg Boss budha hai toh budha ka hi sun kr voting hta diya." Another user wrote, "Mic nahi utra shirt utar gyi what an acting bro." "Deeply impressed by #SaiKetanRao for Taking the Strongest & Loudest Stand for His Mother when that Ugly Baseless Characterless Cheapster Kataria Abused SAIKETAN's MOTHER," commented another user.

About Bigg Boss OTT 3

Bigg Boss OTT is a spin-off of the popular Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss. The first season was streamed on Voot and was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. Salman Khan replaced Karan as the host of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Now, in this new season, Anil Kapoor has taken the hosting chair. Hosted by Anil Kapoor, Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 will stream on Jio Cinema.

Other contestants in the house include Adnaan Shaikh, Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Sultana, Deepak Chaurasia, Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, and Shivani Kumari. During this weekend ka vaar Vada Pav girl Chandrika Gera Dixit got evicted.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss OTT Entertainment News television news indian television

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK