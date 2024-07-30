Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sana Makbul has now targeted Ranvir Shorey's personal life, she has made strong a strong statement saying, 'Man is hitting a century & is still on dating apps’

In Pic: Ranvir Shorey and Sana Makbul

Listen to this article Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Sana Makbul targets Ranvir Shorey’s personal life: ‘Man is hitting a century & is still on dating apps’ x 00:00

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is nearing its finale, and now with each passing day, the survival instinct is growing. Contestants are calling each other out for everything. We all know Sana Makbul and Ranvir Shorey do not like each other and have been seen fighting time and again. Now Sana has made a personal comment on Ranvir, saying, "Main meri gutterchapgiri par aa gayi toh he will be completely naked."

ADVERTISEMENT

During a task, Sana was on the opposite team. While calling Ranvir out, she said, “How old is your son? 13, right? And he is in the US. Why are you here then? You are more interested in the Rs 25 lakh than the trophy, and you mentioned how you want to use the money for your son’s college, but 25 lakh isn’t enough for that.” This statement didn’t sit well with Ranvir, who allegedly showed a middle finger to her.

Further, Sana didn’t stop and continued her fiery and personal remarks. She questioned him about being on a dating app and said, “The man is hitting a century and is still on dating apps. Can anyone believe it? He has a 13-year-old son in the US and is still doing all this.”

These remarks were hurtful, and there was no denying that. Sana’s friend Naezy questioned her after the task for making personal remarks. After being questioned by Naezy, Sana defended herself, saying, “I didn’t say anything wrong. I just mentioned his son in the US. I know everything about him and his life, but the only difference between him and me is that he speaks and I don’t say a lot. He called me gutterchap; main meri gutterchapgiri par aa gayi toh he will be completely naked.”

To note, it was earlier during a task when Sana and Ranvir indulged in a verbal spat. While Sana started bad-mouthing the actor, Ranvir later said, “Gutterchhap tum ho, dikhta hai woh (You come from the gutter).” Sana also retaliated, “Aap dekho pehle aap kaha se belong karte ho (You see from where you belong).”

About Bigg Boss OTT 3

Bigg Boss OTT is a spin-off of the popular Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss. The first season was streamed on Voot and was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. Salman Khan replaced Karan as the host of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Now, in this new season, Anil Kapoor has taken the hosting chair. Hosted by Anil Kapoor, Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 is streaming on JioCinema.

Contestants in the house include Ranvir Shorey, Naezy, Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, and Lovekesh Kataria.