Bigg Boss OTT 3 is becoming more and more interesting every day. With the entry of new wild card contestant Adnaan, things are spicing up. As the weekend approaches, the new promos are keeping the audience excited. One promo shows Faizu from Team 07 and the winner of the last season, Rao Sahab aka Elvish Yadav, coming to support their friends.

Lovekesh Kataria, a friend of Elvish Yadav, has faced accusations of trying to copy Elvish to win this season. Even when Adnaan entered the show, he referred to Lovekesh as Elvish’s manager. In the promo, we see Elvish and Faizu meeting Anil Kapoor. As Faizu shook hands with Kapoor, the host asked if Adnaan was playing well. Faizu responded, “He is my friend and he is playing really well,” but Elvish Yadav interrupted with, “Jooth bolraha hai” (He’s lying).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioCinema (@officialjiocinema)

This sparked a war of words between the two. Faizu targeted Elvish for his ongoing legal issues, while Yadav remarked, “Koi bhi season ho, charche Rao Sahab ke hi honge” (No matter the season, the discussions will always be about Rao Sahab).

Another promo has been released showing Elvish and Faizu in the witness box as they try to defend their friends. While Faizu was seen telling Elvish to share whatever he thinks about Adnaan, the Season 2 winner was heard saying, “Censor karna pad jayega” (We’ll have to censor it).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioCinema (@officialjiocinema)

As soon as these promos was released, fans started commenting to it. One fan wrote, “Censor Krna pad jayega Elvish being Elvish”. “Systuuuum Ka Name Suna Hain,” another one wrote.

About Bigg Boss OTT 3

Bigg Boss OTT is a spin-off of the popular Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss. The first season was streamed on Voot and was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. Salman Khan replaced Karan as the host of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Now, in this new season, Anil Kapoor has taken the hosting chair. Hosted by Anil Kapoor, Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 will stream on Jio Cinema.

Contestants in the house include Ranvir Shroy, Naezy, Adnaan Shaikh, Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Sultana, Deepak Chaurasia, Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, and Shivani Kumari. During this weekend ka vaar Vada Pav girl Chandrika Gera Dixit got evicted.