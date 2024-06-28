Bigg Boss OTT 3: The episode starts with Bigg Boss announcing a task where housemates get a chance to ask for a wish, but things turn ugly when Shivani pushes Poloumi Das, and they both fall to the ground

In Pic: Shivani Kumari

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Shivani Kumari pushes Poloumi Das leaving her badly injured; former faints after getting punishment

The heat in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house is rising, and today's task took the house by storm. Today, Bigg Boss was in the mood to grant a few wishes, but everything comes at a price. This price led to chaos and Shivani Kumari fainting. The episode starts with Bigg Boss announcing a task where housemates get a chance to ask for a wish, but things turn ugly when Shivani pushes Poloumi Das, and they both fall to the ground.

Later, Poloumi and Shivani had a verbal spat where both were seen abusing each other. Later in the episode, Shivani commented on Das' looks as well. The task turned questionable when Bigg Boss asked the five participants, Ranvir Shroye, Shivani Kumari, Luv Kataria, Vishal Pandey, and Armaan Malik, to mutually decide on two people they wished to punish. With the majority, Ranvir and Shivani's names came forward.

The punishment was that they had to circle around a well and say, "Mere pyare gharvalon mujhe maaf kardo" until Bigg Boss asked them to stop. After hearing this punishment, Shivani started crying, saying that she was hurt and couldn't walk. She later fainted and was called to the medical room. It was Armaan who lifted her and took her to the medical room, but in the end, Malik was seen saying that he thinks Shivani faked everything and just wanted to avoid the punishment.

About Bigg Boss OTT 3

Anil Kapoor has replaced Salman Khan as the host for Bigg Boss OTT 3. During the press conference for the reality show, when asked about this, Anil shared, "There is no one who can replace Salman Khan." The actor further mentioned that he had chatted with Salman, and Bhaijaan is very happy about his friend’s new endeavor. Anil said that Salman is very happy for him as he is doing a non-fictional show.

Bigg Boss OTT is a spin-off of the popular Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss. The first season was streamed on Voot and was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. Salman Khan replaced Karan as the host of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Now, in this new season, Anil Kapoor has taken the hosting chair.

Hosted by Anil Kapoor, Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 will stream on Jio Cinema.