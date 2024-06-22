Bigg Boss OTT 3: YouTuber Maxtern, aka Sagar Thakur, is claiming that he was replaced by viral sensation Chandrika Gera

In Pic: Maxtern and Chandrika

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is catching everyone's attention, and for all the right reasons. The controversial contestants and their personalities will make this season as fiery as you wouldn’t have thought. One contestant who has made the most headlines is the Vada Pav Girl. Now, YouTuber Maxtern, aka Sagar Thakur, is claiming that he was replaced by viral sensation Chandrika Gera.

Maxtern took to his Instagram and shared a video where he expressed his disappointment with the Bigg Boss makers, saying, "Jo mereko personal level pe jaante hain unko pata hai 2023 mein mere aur ott 3 ki baat-chit shuru ho gayi thi. Mujhe vada pav wali se replace kar diya. (People who know me on a personal level know that back in 2023, I was in conversation with the makers of Bigg Boss OTT 3, but I was replaced by the Vada Pav Girl)".

He added, "Ek baar ko Kataria (Lovekesh Kataria aka Love Kataria) se karte toh samajh aata. Haan chalo, bhai ki fan following hai, Elvish bhai ki fan following, duniya bhar ki audience aayegi, Jio Cinema ko audience chahiye toh samajh mein aata. Par bhai vada pav wali se replace. Baki guys koi nahi. Aaj sapne poore na hue, baad mein zaroor honge. Koi nahi guys. (I understand people like Elvish have a wide fan following, and the streaming platform needs an audience. But getting replaced by the Vada Pav Girl... It’s okay. Today, my dreams didn’t come true, but some other day)".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sagar Thakur (@maxtern)

About Bigg Boss OTT 3

Anil Kapoor has replaced Salman Khan as the host for Bigg Boss OTT 3. During the press conference for the reality show, when asked about this, Anil shared, "There is no one who can replace Salman Khan." The actor further mentioned that he had chatted with Salman, and Bhaijaan is very happy about his friend’s new endeavor. Anil said that Salman is very happy for him as he is doing a non-fictional show.

Bigg Boss OTT is a spin-off of the popular Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss. The first season was streamed on Voot and was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. Salman Khan replaced Karan as the host of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Now, in this new season, Anil Kapoor has taken the hosting chair.

Hosted by Anil Kapoor, Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 will stream on Jio Cinema.