Today's 'Weekend Ka Vaar' showcased Salman Khan in his OG avatar. Bhaijaan, with his no-nonsense attitude, grilled Digvijay Rathee and Avinash Mishra for their holier-than-thou demeanor. Salman decided to give them a reality check in the most unique style.

Salman Khan grills Avinash and Digvijay

During the "Time God" task, Avinash and Digvijay got into a heated fight, threatening each other with lines like “I’ll rip you apart.” To teach them a lesson, Salman asked Karan Veer Mehra to bring a pair of jeans and instructed Avinash and Digvijay to try tearing them apart.

‘Kitne aadmi aapne baahar faade hain’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

When they couldn’t, Salman quipped, '“Yeh jeans hai, yeh fatti hai, par aapse fat nahi rahi. Aur aap aadmi faadne ki baat kar rahe hain beech se. Kitne aadmi aapne baahar faade hain, Digvijay?' (This is a pair of jeans, it’s already torn but you can’t even rip it. And you talk about ripping people apart. How many people have you actually ripped apart, Digvijay?).”

Addressing Avinash, Salman remarked, '“Yeh kaunse show mein aaye ho aap? Karate Combat mein aaye ho? Kaunse format mein aaye ho?' (Which show do you think you’ve entered? Karate Combat? What format do you think this is?).”

Salman didn’t stop there. He jokingly requested Digvijay to find a new "topic" to continue his enmity with Avinash because the old topics were becoming stale.

If you thought Avinash and Digvijay were the only ones on Salman's radar, you’d be mistaken. Kashish Kapoor was also grilled for appearing fake. Salman exposed the two ex-'Splitsvilla' contestants by showing a clip that revealed their so-called rivalry was exaggerated for the cameras.

Dolly Chaiwala in Bigg Boss house

This drama-packed 'Weekend Ka Vaar' kept the audience hooked. Adding to the spice, social media sensation Dolly Chaiwala entered the house and made tea for the housemates. Later, the cast of 'The Sabarmati Report', Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna, joined to promote their film. They engaged the nominated contestants in a 'parda faash' (expose) task, which led to a heated argument between Rajat Dalal and Shilpa Shirodkar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

All About 'Bigg Boss 18'

After Arfeen Khan's elimination, the remaining contestants in the Salman Khan-hosted 'Bigg Boss 18' include Chahat Pandey, Avinash Mishra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Tajinder Singh Bagga, Shrutika Arjun, Nyrra M Banerji, Chum Darang, Karanveer Mehra, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, Vivian Dsena, Alice Kaushik, Digvijay Rathee, Kashish Kapoor, and Sara Arfeen.