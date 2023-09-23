Breaking News
Mumbai: House-of-cards heroes get ‘punishment posting’
Mumbai: ‘Flies in the face of G20 commitment’
Maharashtra: ‘Decision could raise concerns on quality of medical education’
Mumbai: Fire erupts in Dadar building; one person dead
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Cameras begin to roll for Shark Tank India 3

Cameras begin to roll for ‘Shark Tank India 3’

Updated on: 23 September,2023 01:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

The cameras have started rolling for the third season of the business reality television series ‘Shark Tank India’

Cameras begin to roll for ‘Shark Tank India 3’

Pic- Poster

Listen to this article
Cameras begin to roll for ‘Shark Tank India 3’
x
00:00

The cameras have started rolling for the third season of the business reality television series ‘Shark Tank India’. The third season will see Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh and Amit Jain reprising their roles as investors who test the waters for the contestants and dig deep into their business ideas and insights.


Stand-up comedian Rahul Dua will also be seen taking on the role of the host once again adding tickles to the complex business discussions. 


The show will provide a platform for business aspirants to chase their entrepreneurial dreams with their business ideas to experienced investors and business experts who are referred to as ‘The Sharks’. 


The show is the Indian franchise of the American show ‘Shark Tank’. It shows entrepreneurs making business presentations to a panel of investors or sharks, who decide whether to invest in their company. The first season of the show aired on Sony LIV and Sony Entertainment Television from 20 December 2021 to 4 February 2022, and became a huge talking point owing to the memes that were created based on investor Ashneer Grover’s quirky one-liners.

The platform will soon announce the all-new sharks of this season. 

‘Shark Tank India 3’ will stream soon on Sony LIV.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Entertainment Top Stories indian television television news Entertainment Buzz

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK