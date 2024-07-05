Drashti Dhami took to her Instagram and shared a reel in which she was seen striking poses and flaunting her baby bump

In Pic: Drashti Dhami

Listen to this article ‘Can you see it now?’ Drashti Dhami hits back at trolls for calling her baby bump fake x 00:00

Drashti Dhami is all set to welcome her first child in October 2024. Just like any other mother, she is on cloud nine, but there are people who are not okay with others' happiness. People are trolling Dhami and calling her out, claiming she is faking her baby bump. However, Drashti is not just any other person who will let go of these people. The actress has now decided to give it back to them.

Drashti Dhami took to her Instagram and shared a reel in which she was seen striking poses and flaunting her baby bump. While posting the video, she captioned it, “Proof that my baby bump is not just from a really big lunch. For all those asking me, can you see it now?&rdquo

As soon as the actress shared the video with that caption, fans came out in support in the comment section. One fan wrote, “You don't have to prove anything… we believe you and are happy for you… For those who don't believe, a question for them: do they even believe in their own existence?” “What a tight slap to haters. Proud to be a DDian,” wrote another.

About Drashti Dhami’s pregnancy announcementDrashti made a fun video announcing the pregnancy. Their friends also helped them make the video. Sharing the announcement, Drashti wrote, "In a galaxy not so far away, a tiny rebel is joining our crazy tribe. Please send love, blessings, cash & french fries our way #BabyKOnBoard (sic)." In the video, the couple can be seen standing with a poster that read: "Could be Pink, Could be Blue. All we know is that we are due! October 2024." The couple got married in 2015.

Drashti Dhami’s work front

On the professional front, Drashti was last seen in the series 'Duranga', co-starring Gulshan Devaiah. In the ZEE5 crime thriller created by Goldie Behl, Dhami plays the role of inspector Ira, who grapples with the revelation that her husband is a serial killer. Apart from that, she has also been part of several TV soaps, such as 'Dil Mill Gayye', 'Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi', 'Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon', and 'Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani', among others.