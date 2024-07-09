Breaking News
Cartoon Network to shut down? Here's all you need to know about the viral claim

Updated on: 09 July,2024 03:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Cartoon Network is rumoured to shut down soon. A viral video claims that animators have been unemployed for over a year and similar studios will be facing the same fate

The name Cartoon Network brings in a rush of memories every time you hear it. The popular kids channel that is known to his at a wide variety of cartoons is reported on the verge of shutting down. While there is no confirmation on the same yet, a trend of #RIPCaroonNetwork on X has shocked viewers. Some have stated that the channel is all set to shut down soon. The trend went wild on the microblogging site after an account called 'Animation Workers Ignited' posted a video with the message, "Cartoon Network is dead?!" The viral video suggested that massive layoffs in the animation business is the reason for the potential shutting down of the channel. 


The video suggested that Cartoon Network is practically shut and other similar studios are not far behind. It highlighted the plight of animation workers and how shutting down of the channel can leave record number of animators unemployed. It also revealed that many animators have been unemployed for over a year. 


"That's right when covid first hit, animation was able to animation was able to operate completely remotely. Making it one of the only forms of entertainment that could continue production uninterrupted, but studios decided to pay them back by cancelling projects, outsourcing jobs and laying off artists en masse," claimed the viral video. 


It further states, "But why would they do that? Why else? Greed. Big studios make their finances look better by reducing spending and cutting staff, and CEOs and executives reaping the monetary benefits for themselves. So they wanna reap, huh? I'll show them reap! I don't think you'll be doing much with a plastic scythe, But you can help by spreading the word. Post about your favorite Cartoon Network shows you wish were still around using #RIPCartoonNetwork and #StayTuned for more ways to help TAG (The Animation Guild) by following this account. Animation is under attack. Which side are you on?" 

However, Cartoon network has not made any comment on the viral video. They have neither denied nor confirmed the claims. 



television news TV updates Entertainment News entertaintment culture news

