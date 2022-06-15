Case filed against Karanvir Bohra for allegedly duping woman

The actor has been accused of allegedly duping a 40 year old woman of Rs 1.99 crore

Karnvir Bohra/Instagram

Karanvir Bohra has been accused of allegedly duping a 40 year old woman of Rs 1.99 crore after promising her a return at 2.5 percent interest.

As shared by the ANI on Twitter, "Case registered against 6 people including actor Manoj Bohra alias Karanvir Bohra for allegedly cheating a 40-year-old woman of Rs 1.99 crores after promising to return it at 2.5% interest; woman claimed that only an amount of over Rs 1 cr was returned: Oshiwara PS The woman also claimed that when she asked for the amount, Bohra and his wife Tajinder Sidhu did not respond properly and threatened to shoot her. Police have started an investigation and will soon record their statements: Oshiwara Police Station".

Also Read: 'Lock Upp': Mandana Karimi gets into a spat with Kaaranvir Bohra

Show full article