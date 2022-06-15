Breaking News
Mumbai rains: Will Milan subway be flood-free this year?
MVA functioning at 'God's mercy'; ministers busy indulging in extortion: Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis
BMC Election 2022: It’s Thackeray vs Thackeray in battle for Mumbai's BMC
Mumbai: Amid reopening of schools, parents feel the pinch as book and stationery prices up 50 per cent
Maharashtra: FIR against Congress leader for allegedly making derogatory remarks against PM Modi
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Case filed against Karanvir Bohra for allegedly duping woman

Case filed against Karanvir Bohra for allegedly duping woman

Updated on: 15 June,2022 06:23 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The actor has been accused of allegedly duping a 40 year old woman of Rs 1.99 crore

Case filed against Karanvir Bohra for allegedly duping woman

Karnvir Bohra/Instagram


Karanvir Bohra has been accused of allegedly duping a 40 year old woman of Rs 1.99 crore after promising her a return at 2.5 percent interest.

As shared by the ANI on Twitter, "Case registered against 6 people including actor Manoj Bohra alias Karanvir Bohra for allegedly cheating a 40-year-old woman of Rs 1.99 crores after promising to return it at 2.5% interest; woman claimed that only an amount of over Rs 1 cr was returned: Oshiwara PS The woman also claimed that when she asked for the amount, Bohra and his wife Tajinder Sidhu did not respond properly and threatened to shoot her. Police have started an investigation and will soon record their statements: Oshiwara Police Station".




Also Read: 'Lock Upp': Mandana Karimi gets into a spat with Kaaranvir Bohra


Show full article

karanvir bohra indian television Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK