Maera Mishra is ready for her next big chapter. Known for her expressive performances and strong on-screen presence, she has built a loyal fan base on television

The Chhoriyan Chali Gaon contestants Anita Hassanandani, Anjuum Faakih, Krishna Shroff, Dolly Javed, Erika Packard, Rameet Sandhu, Surabhi and Samriddhi Mehra have been pouring their hearts, strength, and spirit into the competition. While the gaon has already seen moments of grit, laughter, and transformation, this week brought with it an exciting twist. During the Ganesh Chaturthi special episode, popular actress Maera Mishra made a guest appearance, only to surprise everyone by announcing that she is officially staying on as a wild card entry!

The Chhoriyan Chali Gaon contestants Anita Hassanandani, Anjuum Faakih, Krishna Shroff, Dolly Javed, Erika Packard, Rameet Sandhu, Surabhi and Samriddhi Mehra have been pouring their hearts, strength, and spirit into the competition. While the gaon has already seen moments of grit, laughter, and transformation, this week brought with it an exciting twist. During the Ganesh Chaturthi special episode, popular actress Maera Mishra made a guest appearance, only to surprise everyone by announcing that she is officially staying on as a wild card entry!

Maera enters the show

From winning hearts with her role in Bhagya Lakshmi to now stepping into an all-new reality, Maera Mishra is ready for her next big chapter. Known for her expressive performances and strong on-screen presence, she has built a loyal fan base on television, and now, she’s set to showcase a completely different side of herself. As she enters the gaon, Maera will trade the comforts of city life for the simplicity of village living, taking on challenges that test her strength, resilience, and spirit, and she is eager to embrace the experience in its truest form.

On joining as a wildcard contestant

Speaking about her entry, Maera Mishra said, “I am excited to be a part of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, and I have been so inspired by the show’s concept and the courage of the contestants. Entering as a wild card is both thrilling and intimidating. It means I have to catch up quickly, adapt faster, and prove myself in an environment that is completely new to me. But that’s exactly what excites me. This show gives me the chance to grow as a person, to experience life in its simplest yet toughest form, and to connect with people on a very real level. I think audiences will get to see a version of me they’ve never seen before, which is unfiltered, raw, and determined. I am looking forward to what lies ahead and can’t wait to make the most of every moment in the gaon.”

As Maera joins Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, her presence is set to bring new energy and dynamics into the mix, promising fresh challenges, change in bonds, and more surprises for the audience.