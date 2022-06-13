'CID' actors Daya, Abhijeet, Tarika reunite for a get-together

The reunion also included Janvi Chheda, who portrayed Sub-Inspector Shreya, Hrishikesh Pandey, who played Inspector Abhimanyu, and Ajay Nagrath, who joined the show as Sub-Inspector Pankaj.

Team CID/picture courtesy: Official Instagram account

The cast of popular Indian television show 'CID' including names like Shraddha Musale, Dayanand Shetty, Aditya Shrivastava and Dinesh Phadnis reunited but for a get together. Shraddha played forensic specialist Dr Tarika on the show, Dayanand is popular as inspector Daya, Aditya rose to stardom by essaying Senior Inspector Abhijeet and Dinesh added a sprinkle of laughter as Inspector Fredricks in the show.

The reunion also included Janvi Chheda, who portrayed Sub-Inspector Shreya, Hrishikesh Pandey, who played Inspector Abhimanyu, and Ajay Nagrath, who joined the show as Sub-Inspector Pankaj. Sharing pictures and videos and thanking Shraddha, Ajay Nagrath wrote on Instagram: "Thank you so much @detospeaks and @shraddhamusale for having us over and being the perfect hosts you guys are the best! Such a fun filled evening with my loved ones and copious amounts of food and wine. Cheers to many more."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Musle (@shraddhamusale)

Show full article