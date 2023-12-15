'CID' actress Vaishnavi Dhanraj accuses family of physical abuse, says, "I need help from everybody"

Vaishnavi Dhanraj has gone on record to accuse her family of subjecting her to physical abuse. The actress posted a video seeking help from everyone

TV actress Vaishnavi Dhanraj, who has starred in a plethora of shows like Beyhadh, CID, and Behpannah, recently made a video that has been doing the rounds on social media. The video in question features the TV actress as she recounts a particularly traumatic incident when she was at the Kashimira Police Station. In the video, the TV actress is seen asking for help from all her friends and family.

The video saw her saying, “I am in trouble, and my life is in danger. My family is not allowing me to move out. Right now, I am in the police station." This is what Vaishnavi informed. I've been abused by my family, and I've been hit very badly. Please I need help from everybody from the media, news channels, and everybody in the industry. Please come and help me.”

For those who don't know, Vaishnavi has even taken a break from appearing on television. The actress chose to seek a divorce from her ex-husband and actor, Nitin Sehrawat. She openly told the Times of India that she had tried making the marriage work. She said, "When all other attempts failed, I chose to take a drastic step and file for divorce as a last resort. The primary reason was domestic violence. While we could have tried to resolve our issues, the physical abuse became a significant factor, leading us to go our separate ways."

While speaking to spotboye.com, Vaishnavi Dhanraj said, "I was a victim of domestic violence, which Nitin imposed on me. I couldn't take it beyond a certain point. I reached a saturation point where I couldn’t bear it any longer. It was gruesome. How can you take such behaviour from your own spouse? That too, continuously. It was a very bad case of domestic violence. I even took him for counselling."

She further added, "One morning, it became very bad. He wouldn't have killed me probably, but I got so scared that I ran away from the house. He had beaten me so badly that my leg was bleeding. That was my last day as his wife - emotionally, physically and mentally. I eventually got a divorce in January, this year. He would say: ‘You deserve it’. He was not sorry about it. He would make up in some other manner but never with an apology. I see many marriages shrouded in domestic violence, couples stay together for their kids or society - but I eventually decided that I can’t remain in a marriage devoid of love and respect."

Vaishnavi Dhanraj and Nitin Sahrawat first met on the set of their Tv show 'Kitani Mohabbat Hai' and got hitched in December 2012 after a year of courtship.