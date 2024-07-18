Comedian Bharti Singh's YouTube channel called LOL (Life of Limbachiyaa’s) which boasts 5.82 million subscribers was hacked

Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Bharti Singh Pic/Instagram

Actor-comedian Bharti Singh, who is best known for her comic timing and breathing life into the most mundane reality shows, had her YouTube account hacked. The channel called LOL (Life of Limbachiyaa’s) boasts 5.82 million subscribers. It features vlogs and videos on everyday happenings in Singh’s life.

Bharti took to Instagram and wrote, ''We're facing a serious issue: our podcast channel On YouTube @bhartitvnetwork has been hacked!! We've already raised an issue even before the channel details got changed (our channel name and video) @youtubeindia, we need your immediate assistance to regain control and secure our content. Please help us resolve this.”

On the personal front, Bharti married Haarsh Limbachiyaa in December 2017. They have a son named Lakshya. She is currently hosting 'Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment'.

At home, Bharti loves to cook. She told IANS, “I love making food, and my husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, loves eating. When you have someone at home who loves to eat, then you will automatically start making good food. We are called Chatora and Chatori at home.”

Bharti shared that she keeps experimenting with new things and follows videos from social media. “I see reels on who made what, and then I improvise on it, and I have spoiled several things in the kitchen,” Bharti said.

She said that ever since she has become a mother, her bent towards cooking healthy meals has become a priority. “But ever since I have become a mother, I pay more attention to cooking, as I want my son to eat healthy. If he wants to eat noodles, I would want to make it at home… If my son wants to eat cake and chocolates, I will make it at home,” said Bharti.

Bharti was the second runner-up in the stand-up comedy show 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.' She then appeared as a contestant on 'Comedy Circus.' She has also co-hosted the show 'Comedy Nights Bachao' with Krishna Abhishek.

She has hosted several reality shows, including 'India's Got Talent 5', 'India's Got Talent 7', 'India's Got Talent 8', 'India's Best Dancer', 'Dance Deewane 3', and 'Dance Deewane 4'.

Bharti also participated in the stunt-based reality shows 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9' and 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi - Made in India.'

(With inputs from IANS)