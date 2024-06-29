Delivered through Zakir’s captivating wit and undeniable charisma, the show promises to offer an enthralling experience that combines laughter, shaayari, and zindagi ke ‘nuskhe’ into one compelling package.

India’s very own ‘Sakht Launda’, comedian Zakir Khan is set to take over your television screens with ‘Aapka Apna Zakir’ that will launch soon on Sony Entertainment Television. Delivered through Zakir’s captivating wit and undeniable charisma, the show promises to offer an enthralling experience that combines laughter, shaayari, and zindagi ke ‘nuskhe’ into one compelling package.

This distinctive offering promises to stand out with Zakir’s infectious humour and insightful anecdotes adding a special touch, providing a refreshing and delightful experience that will resonate with viewers of all ages. Join the multi-talented host Zakir Khan as he unveils lesser-known facets going beyond comedy, showing you why he’s truly "Aapka Apna" Zakir.

Watch the teaser here:

Last year in December, Zakir released his streaming comedy special ‘Mann Pasand’ in which he reminisced about his days with his boy gang from school, and how male friendships are frugal with no foresight as an operative requirement for such friendships. The comedy special was very well received by the audience and marked a different narrative style compared to his earlier special of ‘Tathastu’ which involved more drama than comedy. ‘Tathastu’ was about Zakir’s grandfather Ustad Moinuddin Khan, a sarangi legend.

Zakir, who was born in Indore, rose to prominence by winning ‘Comedy Central’. He has also been a part of a news comedy show, ‘On Air with AIB’. However, his claim to fame was the viral ‘AIB Diwas’ video. He has released four-hour-length standup specials, ‘Haq Se Single’, ‘Kaksha Gyarvi’ in addition to ‘Tathastu and ‘Mannpasand’ on Prime Video.

