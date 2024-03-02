Breaking News
Dance Deewane: Madhuri Dixit treats contestant with ladoos after being impressed with the performance
Dance Deewane: Madhuri Dixit treats contestant with ladoos after being impressed with the performance

Updated on: 02 March,2024 05:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Madhuri Dixit Nene surprises the 'Dance Deewane' contestants with laddoos after their impressive performance on the iconic song 'Choli Ke Peeche'

Pic courtesy/ IMDb

Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene surprised the contestants of 'Dance Deewane' -- Anjali and Sharvari -- by treating them to laddoos, as they performed on her iconic track 'Choli Ke Peeche'.


Amid the dazzling array of acts in the new episode, Anjali and Sharvari owned the grand dance floor with their rendition of Madhuri's song 'Choli Ke Peeche', which is sung by Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun. The song is from the 1973 action crime film 'Khal Nayak', directed by Subhash Ghai, starring Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri and Jackie Shroff.


Judge Madhuri, who was dressed in a blue saree, gave them a standing ovation, and joined the dynamic duo on stage, adding her dance queen magic to the performance.


Impressed by their performance, she surprised the contestants by treating them to laddoos and reminiscing about her journey of dancing to the timeless song under the guidance of the late choreographer Saroj Khan.

Madhuri said: "Kya kahu dono hi bahot kamal ka dance karte hai poora stage cover kiya aur ek ek beat pakda aapne, it was just perfect. (What can I say, both of them dance amazingly, covered the entire stage and caught every beat)."

'Dance Deewane' airs on Colors.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

