Happy Birthday Sidharth Shukla: Dear Universe, Dear God…please bring Sidharth Shukla back, says Aditya Shukla

Besides being an actor, Aditya Shukla also happens to be the cousin brother of the late actor Sidharth Shukla

After having made his debut with ‘Jab Jab Bahar Aaye’, Sidharth Shukla’s cousin brother Aditya Shukla has been part of showbiz ever since. Mid-Day Online met up with him for an exclusive interview wherein we spoke about the ‘birthday boy’ Sidharth Shukla and his memories associated with him.

What’s the first thing that comes to your mind when you hear the name ‘Sidharth Shukla’?

‘BIG BROTHER’… the term and the relation that says it all! ‘BIG BROTHER’ is the first thing that comes to my mind when I hear the name ‘Sidharth Shukla’.

What has been your most vivid memory about ‘Sidharth Shukla’?

The day he bought his Hayabusa. He went to my grandparents’s house and after that he called me and showed it to me. That was one of the best feelings, as we both are bike fanatics.

Have you both gifted anything on each other’s birthday?

When we were kids, he had gifted. But, after a certain age, you don't get gifts. But, Sidharth Shukla would give me his bike keys. He would call me over his place to play PlayStation and a lot of other ways of gifting things.

What’s the one wish that you want to tell / ask the universe about ‘Sidharth Shukla’?

I guess I speak for everyone when I say this… “Dear Universe, Dear God…please bring Sidharth Shukla back…





If you had to dedicate a song to ‘Sidharth Shukla’, what will that be?

It definitely has to be the track from the film ‘Fast And Furious’. The track is ‘It’s Been A Long Day Without You My Friend’. Let me also give you the reason for me to choose this particular song as a dedication to Sidharth Shukla. The first and the most important reason is that, the lyrics of the track goes as “It's been a long day without you, my friend, And I'll tell you all about it when I see you again. We've come a long way from where we began, Oh, I'll tell you all about it when I see you again…When I see you again”. The second reason is that the track is from the film ‘Fast And Furious’, a film which was about bikes…as I had told you earlier, that, both, Siddharth Shukla and me simply love!

If you had to describe ‘Sidharth Shukla’ in one line, what will that be?

The best there was, and the best there ever will be…. The one and only Sidharth Shukla! I miss you bro… We all miss you!

