Delnaaz Irani upset over media misquoting her

Updated on: 06 December,2022 11:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
She complained that her words were wrongly picked up and 'misconstructed' and used to give interesting headlines. Many portals presented her as if she is without work or unemployed

Delnaaz Irani. Pic/Yogen Shah


TV actress Delnaaz Irani, who is known for her roles in 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', 'Milenge Milenge', 'Son Pari', 'Choti Sarrdaarni', 'Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey', and many more, took to her social media account to share a note and slammed the media for misquoting her during an interview and called it highly improper.


She complained that her words were wrongly picked up and 'misconstructed' and used to give interesting headlines. Many portals presented her as if she is without work or unemployed.



She wrote in the note: "Recently, I did an interview with a dear friend and an honest conversation was misconstrued and taken out of context and how. As an actor, I very clearly understand what journalism is but I know for a fact, it's not to pick up things out of context just for a few clicks to their website link or likes on their post. A few online portals and the journalists completely manipulated my words into something that they thought would make for an interesting headline."


"Shame on you!!! Did you bother to watch the full interview or understand what I was talking about? What kind of journalism is this where your research is only completely wrong? Consider this a heads-up, this is unnerving, to say the least. To the ones that haven't watched the interview, Tap to see the full video and understand what I said," she added saying it is inappropriate to take anything from here and there without watching the complete interview.

