Devoleena Bhattacharjee called out Armaan Malik in her lengthy note, and shared that she "feels disgusted just hearing about" it.

In Pic: Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Armaan Malik with his two wives

Listen to this article Devoleena Bhattacharjee targets Armaan Malik for having two wives, questions Bigg Boss: ‘Itne bure din chal rahe hain that…’ x 00:00

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been vocal about her thoughts on Bigg Boss OTT 3. This time, without naming anyone, she took a dig at Armaan Malik and his two wives. Devoleena, in her lengthy note, shared that she "feels disgusted just hearing about" it.

She began her note by stating, “Do you think this is entertainment? This is not entertainment, it's filth. Don't make the mistake of taking this lightly because it's not just a reel, it's real. I mean, I can't even understand how anyone can call this shamelessness entertainment. I feel disgusted just hearing about it. Gross. I mean, in just 6 or 7 days, love happened, marriage happened, and then the same thing with the wife's best friend. This is beyond my imagination.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She further continued and called out Bigg Boss, writing, “And Bigg Boss, what has happened to you? Kya itne bure din chal rahe hain aapke that you find polygamy entertaining? What were you thinking when you introduced such contestants? This show is watched by people from children to the elderly. What do you want to teach the new generation? That they can have 2-3-4 marriages? Everyone can live happily together? Go and ask those who suffer from such incidents every day, living their lives in misery.”

“This is why the Special Marriage Act and UCC (Uniform Civil Code) should be mandatory. So that the law is the same for everyone and society can be free from such filth. A second wife while having a first wife. Imagine if in the name of equality, wives started having 2-2 husbands, would you still be entertained?” she further asked.

She also discussed how she doesn’t understand who follows them. “And I don't understand who their followers are. And for what reason do they follow them? Is your mind in the right place or not please get it treated first. If you find this shamelessness right, then your life is a waste. You can't think beyond it nor can you do anything about it. What do you want to teach the new generation, that they should have multiple marriages? Gross. The thought itself is so cringe. And if it's so necessary to have 2-3 marriages then do it and stay at home. Don't spread this filthy mindset to the world. As a society, we are only heading towards destruction. Truly people have gone mad. And Bigg Boss, I don't know what has happened to you,” Bhattacharjee added.

About Bigg Boss OTT 3:

Bigg Boss OTT is a spin-off of the popular Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss. The first season was streamed on Voot and was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. Salman Khan replaced Karan as the host of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Now, in this new season, Anil Kapoor will take the hosting chair.