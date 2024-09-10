Tanuj Virwani shared that, unlike his other ex-girlfriends, he’s no longer in touch with Akshara Haasan. Tanuj explained that they parted ways after her private photos were leaked online

Tanuj Virwani

Listen to this article Did Akshara Haasan's leaked private pics cause break-up with Tanuj Virwani? Actor clears the air x 00:00

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Tanuj Virwani, son of actress Rati Agnihotri, opened up about his breakup with Akshara Haasan. He shared that, unlike his other ex-girlfriends, he’s no longer in touch with her. Tanuj explained that they parted ways after her private photos were leaked online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tanuj Virwani on break-up with Akshara Haasan after private pics leak

Mentioning how he is not in touch with Akshara anymore, he stated, "I am friends with many of my exes and more than friendship, we have mutual respect for each other. Sometimes when you lose respect for your partner, and you don't take a stand for them when you have to, then I may forgive but not forget. In that case, I don't have to be friends. We are happy in our respective space."

Addressing the controversy around Akshara's leaked private pictures, Tanuj explained, "It has nothing to do with our breakup. But, everything that happened about the leaked pictures, either you believe I have done it, or you believe I haven't and in that case, you need to take a stand for me. But, she didn't. I believe everybody has their own reasons and now it doesn't really matter."

Tanuj Virwani on his marriage with Tanya Jacob in Lonavala

For those who are unaware, Tanuj married his longtime girlfriend Tanya Jacob in Lonavala at a Christmas-themed wedding, "The irony here is that I met Tanya around the time when I broke up with Akshara. We were just friends at that point, but we had met around that time. And at that time, maybe out of curiosity or concern, I am not sure, but she did ask me about the whole episode. My answer was still the same. I told her the reality. That's about it."

The actor shared his honeymoon plans with his wife Tanya and said, "Well, first of all, thanks to one and all for all the love, kindness and support that you all have sent me. My comments section and DMs are filled with good wishes and I am so grateful to everyone. Well, yes, our honeymoon is indeed happening soon and we are travelling to places like Paris, Prague, Vienna & Budapest and henceforth, we will be travelling from 3rd January to 18th January. Post that, there's a crazy and hectic work schedule that's awaiting both of us."

Tanuj is best known for his role as Vayu Raghavan in the sports-thriller web series 'Inside Edge' which premiered on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

(With inputs from ANI)