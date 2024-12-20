After living separately for about 8 years, Dill Mill Gayye fame Pankit Thakker and his wife Prachi have finally parted ways. The former couple has decided to co-parent their son amicably

In Pic: Pankit and Prachi

Listen to this article After 24 years of marriage, Dill Mill Gayye fame Pankit Thakker and his wife Prachi part ways x 00:00

TV star and Dill Mill Gayye fame Pankit Thakker and his wife Prachi are now divorced. The couple has ended their 24-year-old marriage. Prachi and Pankit had been living separately since 2015, and in 2016, they announced their separation. Now, a new update suggests that the duo finally parted ways in early December. A source close to the duo has confirmed the news of their divorce. Meanwhile, the couple chose to stay quiet on this issue and refrained from commenting about their private life and marriage issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prachi and Pankit are divorced

Times of India reported that the couple finalized their divorce in early December, and when the team of the organization approached Prachi, she simply stated that she "wouldn’t like to comment on my personal life." The duo tied the knot at a very young age. Prachi and Pankit tied the knot in 2000 when the latter was just 21 years old. Later, the duo faced several challenges in their marriage.

Pankit on separation from Prachi

They faced disapproval from Pankit’s family and a considerable age gap. Despite this, they tried hard to resolve all their issues, but things couldn't work in their favor. In 2021, he talked about his life with Prachi and shared, “We went to notable counselors, but it couldn’t help us. We tried almost every possible way to save our marriage but found peace and happiness after living separately.”

In the same 2021 interview, he reflected on their improved relationship post-separation: “We have been living separately since 2015, and now both of us find ourselves in a better place and a happy state in life. We still respect each other, and things are very clear between us.”

The former couple has decided to co-parent their son amicably, with Pankit fully supporting the decision for their child to stay with Prachi. Although their divorce may not come as a surprise due to their extended separation, it officially marks the end of a significant chapter in their lives. Despite their personal differences, their shared respect and dedication to co-parenting are truly admirable.

Pankit has appeared in popular shows like Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii and Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka, while Prachi has been a part of notable series such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Sethji, and Havan.