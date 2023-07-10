Dipika Kakar and her kid were released from the hospital on July 10th. Shoaib Ibrahim went to the hospital to pick them up

In Pics- Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim and their baby boy. (Pic- Yogen Shah)

Listen to this article Dipika Kakar Ibrahim and Shoaib Ibrahim take their baby boy home x 00:00

Dipika Kakar Ibrahim and Shoaib Ibrahim welcomed their baby son on June 21, and the actor subsequently notified their fans that their child was delivered prematurely and was being cared for in the NICU. After a long wait, the little one is finally heading home today.

Dipika expressed her anxiety and asked everyone not to shout and to keep their voices low as they were outside the hospital. The new mother, Dipika, was seen wearing a comfy Lucknow chikankari outfit.

Just a day ago, the couple announced on their vlog that their son had been released from the NICU. They also celebrated Rehaan's birthday, and family members were able to see the newborn. Rehaan states in the video that the small one looks like both of them. Shoaib, on the other hand, underlined, "No, he totally looks like Dipika."

Dipika and Shoaib referred to their child as 'Chhotu' throughout their vlog, and later stated, "We are calling him Chhotu but we have already decided a name for him. We will let you all know soon."

On June 21, the couple became parents, only one day after Shoaib's birthday on June 20. Dipika gave birth prematurely, thus the infant was put in the NICU. Dipika documented her whole pregnancy and delivery experience.

She maintained a cheerful attitude throughout the video and stated, "I wanted to enjoy my pregnancy. I was laughing and talking to everyone." Dipika also mentioned that her gut feeling said they would have a boy.

On the work front, Dipika was last seen in ‘Kahaan hum Kahaan tum’ alongside Karan V Grover. She also made a cameo appearance in Sasural Simar ka 2. There have been rumours of Dipika leaving acting but the actress cleared that her statement was misunderstood by a few.

Shoaib Ibrahim, on the other hand, is right now shooting for his new show ‘Ajooni’. The series stars Ayushi Khurana and Shoaib Ibrahim and premiered on 26 July 2022.