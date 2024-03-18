Divyanka Tripathi drops mushy pic with hubby Vivek Dahiya; can't think of any song other than 'Atariyaa'

Actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shared a love-filled picture with her husband Vivek Dahiya, saying the photograph makes her think of the song 'Atariyaa

Actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shared a love-filled picture with her husband Vivek Dahiya, saying the photograph makes her think of the song 'Atariyaa'.

The 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actress took to Instagram and dropped two pictures, wherein she can be seen lying down on a cot, wearing a floral dress, and Vivek is looking at her adorably.

The location seems to be from some farm house, and Divyanka gave the tune of the song 'Gutur Gutur' to her post.

The post is captioned: "Looking at these pics - don't know why I am incapacitated to think of any songs better than the Atariyaa kind!"

On the professional front, the actress was last seen as a challenger in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'.

