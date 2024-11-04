Drashti Dhami revealed that she is officially "gonna be a little late to all the parties." The actress shared the sweetest Diwali wish

Drashti Dhami with her baby girl

Drashti Dhami and her husband, Neeraj Khemka, have recently welcomed their first child, a baby girl. The actress has now put out a sweet Diwali wish with a picture of their happy family, sharing the first glimpse of their little princess. While sharing the picture with her baby girl, Drashti revealed that she is officially "gonna be a little late to all the parties."

Sharing the happy snap, Drashti wrote, "Gonna be a little late for a while to all the parties! Nevertheless, Happy Diwali from me and mine and MINE to you and yours." In the picture, though we couldn’t see the baby girl's face, we spotted a happy mommy holding her little bundle of joy close to her heart as she posed with her husband.

Earlier, Drashti announced the arrival of her little princess by sharing a motion poster with the words, "From the heaven into our hearts, a whole new life, a whole new start." As soon as the actress shared the big news, not only fans but also friends from the industry began congratulating her on this happy occasion. Anita Raj wrote, “She’s here, your & Niraj’s angel. Guruji bless your families with endless happiness and blessings always. Lots of love.” Surbhi Jyoti commented, “Yayyyy congratulations!” Mouni Roy wrote, “Heartiest congratulations.” Karan Tacker added, “MASSIVE CONGRATULATIONS,” while Rubina expressed, “Wooopieeeeee.”

About Drashti Dhami’s Pregnancy Announcement

Drashti Dhami made a fun video announcing her pregnancy with the help of their friends. Sharing the announcement, Drashti wrote, "In a galaxy not so far away, a tiny rebel is joining our crazy tribe. Please send love, blessings, cash & french fries our way #BabyKOnBoard (sic)." In the video, the couple can be seen standing with a poster that reads: "Could be Pink, Could be Blue. All we know is that we are due! October 2024." The couple got married in 2015.

Drashti Dhami’s Work Front

On the professional front, Drashti was last seen in the series 'Duranga', co-starring Gulshan Devaiah. In the ZEE5 crime thriller created by Goldie Behl, Dhami plays the role of Inspector Ira, who grapples with the revelation that her husband is a serial killer. Apart from that, she has also been part of several TV soaps, such as 'Dil Mill Gayye', 'Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi', 'Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon', and 'Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani', among others.