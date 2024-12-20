After Pavitra Punia spoke about their break-up, Eijaz Khan's spokesperson issued a statement to clarify some misunderstood statements. The statement came after the actor's father received calls about his son asking Pavitra to convert

Eijaz Khan

Listen to this article Eijaz Khan's spokesperson says religion was never a problem between actor and Pavitra Punia: 'Has become an issue now'

Pavitra Punia recently opened up about her break-up with actor Eijaz Khan. The two started dating when they were contestants on Bigg Boss 14. Even as Pavitra clarified that religion was not the reason for their break up, Eijaz's spokesperson has also issued a statement regarding the same. The statement came as Eijaz's father has been receiving calls from friends inquiring if his son put pressure on Pavitra to convert to Islam.

Eijaz Khan's spokesperson issues clarification

The spokesperson stated, "Eijaz Khan belongs to a family where there are people from all religions. The actor, who has spent over three decades in the industry, celebrates all the festivals and all religions; that is very evident from his social media accounts. Such personal claims not only affect an actor's personal life, but they face professional setbacks too."

"His father was very happy about Eijaz and Pavitra's relationship. Religion was never a factor in their relationship, but it has become an issue now that they have parted ways," the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson also stressed on the need to verify facts before making accusations. ""In the interview, Pavitra clearly stated that religion was never a major reason for their breakup and that she had mentioned at the beginning of their relationship that she would not convert. Now, only the part about conversion is being used, and the rest has been omitted."

The statement also mentioned that Eijaz would celebrate Diwali and Ganesh Chaturthi when he was living with Pavitra. It also said that the actor has visited Hindu temples like Tirupati Balaji and Siddhivinayak in the past to seek blessings for his projects.

What Pavitra Punia said about their break up

The actress, in a recent interview, talked about her breakup with Eijaz Khan and stated, "In fact, my extended family was happy. Unko toh aisa lag raha tha ke inki toh industry aisi hai yahan jaat paat dekhte nahi hai. (They felt that in this industry, caste and religion don’t matter.) I did tell him (Eijaz Khan) that I am not going to convert myself." She further, while talking to Telly Masala, stated, "Jo insan paidaishi apne dharm ka wafadar nahi ho saka aur usko chhod diya, wo tumhare sath rahega? Tumhara bhi wafadar nahi hoga woh. (A person who couldn’t even remain loyal to their religion from birth and left it, do you think they will stay loyal to you? They won’t be loyal to you either.)"

The actress hinted towards Eijaz being a narcissist and also subtly stated that it is the reason for their breakup. She said, "I tell this to every woman – if a man keeps suppressing you, he is a narcissist. Don’t stay with him. In our case, it reached a point where we tried and tried, but it didn’t work. How much could we keep trying?"