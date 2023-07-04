Breaking News
Residents hit the streets as craters surface on Aarey road
NIA busts ISIS module in state; 4 arrested
Train engine worth Rs 5 crore goes missing!
Human rights body pulls up BMC over denial of medical facilities
Escalator shifted from Mira Rd to Mahim station
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Ektaa Kapoor recalls tearing Smriti Iranis contract before signing her for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Ektaa Kapoor recalls tearing Smriti Irani's contract before signing her for 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'

Updated on: 04 July,2023 03:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi completed 23 years on July 3. On the occasion, Ektaa shared a story behind the making of the show

Ektaa Kapoor recalls tearing Smriti Irani's contract before signing her for 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'

Ektaa Kapoor and Smriti Irani

Listen to this article
Ektaa Kapoor recalls tearing Smriti Irani's contract before signing her for 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'
x
00:00

On July 3, 2023, the show 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thii' completed 23 years. The show created by TV czarina Ektaa Kapoor changed the game for Indian television. Recently, Kapoor shared that she tore actress-turned-politician Smriti Irani's contract, days before hiring her to play the iconic role of Tulsi Virani in the soap 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thii'.


As she was celebrating 23 years of the popular show, Ekta took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of the show. The ace producer also recalled tearing up a contract in Irani's name after looking at her tape recording for a different show.


Sharing the credit song for her popular TV show, Ekta wrote on Instagram, "Year 1994. I'm sitting in my friend Shabina's house and pandit Janardan sees me and tells me I will have my own company. I tell him 'I'm planning to start in August' and he says 'All will be good but wait for your 25th year that's when you will make a show that people will watch like they used to watch Ramayan and Mahabharata on Doordarshan' (his exact words). "


"I say 'I don't think I can make a mythological show so good but let’s see'. Year 2000 six years have passed since HUM PAANCH and I'm asking Sameer sir @sameern to give me a drama as my South Indian drama is doing well and the Hindi channel should see it. He says yes."

Ekta further wrote, "The same year - March 2000, I cast a new girl for an important role but on seeing her on tape I tear her contract only to sign as her as a lead on a spring day in March it also happens to be her birthday @smritiiraniofficial."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by EktaaRkapoor (@ektarkapoor)

Ekta concluded her post with a sharing detail about a film announcement.

 "Year 2023 July it’s guru Purnima and I look at my son and think 'Khelne Wale Baith Ke Dekhenge ..Naye Khiladi Khel Yeh Khelenge..Rishton Ka Rang Badla...Naaton Ka Dhang Badla...Aaina Phir Bhi Wahi...never rung truer as in two hours I announce my first pan india film . It’s time to say THANKU EVERYONE and happy GURUPURNIMA LEARNT FROM LIFE N MY VIEWERS HAPPY 23 to #kyunkisaasbhikabhibahuthi." This is the first time that superstar Mohanlal and Ektaa Kapoor will be collaborating. 

kyunki saas bhi kabhi bahu thi smriti irani indian television Ektaa R Kapoor ekta kapoor television news balaji telefilms

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK