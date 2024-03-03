Elnaaz Norouzi received MMA training for her high-octane 'Ranneeti' role

Actress Elnaaz Norouzi, who is gearing up for her upcoming streaming show 'Ranneeti: Balakot and Beyond,' shared some insights of her role in the series

Actress Elnaaz Norouzi, who is gearing up for her upcoming streaming show ‘Ranneeti: Balakot and Beyond’, has shared that the show happened to her after she started training in MMA. Elnaaz's role in the series is packed with action and demanded greater physical strength from her and that’s where her training came in handy.

‘Ranneeti: Balakot and Beyond’ is based on behind the scenes stories of the terror factory that was operating out of Balakot in Pakistan, and the bombing raid conducted there by Indian warplanes on February 26, 2019.

Speaking about what made her say yes to the project, Elnaaz shared, “I loved the script and the whole action factor of it made me scream, ‘Yes!’. It's my first series where I do a lot of action. I have been training in MMA for a year because I wanted to be ready whenever something action-packed came my way. And here we are, I got 'Ranneeti’."

In ‘Made in Heaven’, she portrayed an Iranian native who has established herself in the Hindi cinema industry. Talking about the mix of role on her plate, she said, “From ‘Made In Heaven’ to ‘Ranneeti’, and many more releases that I have... All of them are such different characters. In ‘Made In Heaven’, my character was so bubbly and fun! And here in ‘Ranneeti’, I am playing a very serious character.

"In ‘Made in Heaven’, I mainly spoke in English, but in 'Ranneeti', I am speaking entirely in Hindi and Urdu. Portraying different characters was something I always wanted to do and here I am getting a chance to do that. I am very excited, and I cannot wait for ‘Ranneeti’."

‘Ranneeti: Balakot and Beyond’ will soon drop on Jio Cinema.

