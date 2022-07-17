Breaking News
IndiGo Sharjah-Hyderabad flight diverted to Pakistan’s Karachi
Mumbai: Heavy winds, rain uproot 250 trees in a week
Good news! Covid-19 surge is dipping in Mumbai
Sachin Tendulkar’s guard is victim of cyber fraud, files complaint with Bandra Police
Mumbai: Malwani sees two murders in 12 hours
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Exclusive Abhinav Shukla on World Emoji Day 2022

Exclusive! Abhinav Shukla on World Emoji Day 2022

Updated on: 17 July,2022 08:27 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Top

What emojis does the actor use the most?

Exclusive! Abhinav Shukla on World Emoji Day 2022

Abhinav Shukla/Instagram


Popular television star Abhinav Shukla joined mid-day.com for a fun conversation on World Emoji Day 2022.

What emojis do you use most while texting?




The most: : 😂👍🏻🐒


Are you someone who uses a lot of emojis while texting or do you prefer the traditional way of messaging?

I like the traditional message, but at times when someone become too overbearing I love replying in emojis.   

Do you prefer texting or calls?

I like texting minus the mood the benefit is it has exact details.  Calls are for near and dear ones. 

Also Read: Exclusive! Abhinav Shukla on International Tea day

rubina dilaik indian television

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK