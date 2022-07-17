Exclusive! Abhinav Shukla on World Emoji Day 2022

What emojis does the actor use the most?
Abhinav Shukla/Instagram
Popular television star Abhinav Shukla joined mid-day.com for a fun conversation on World Emoji Day 2022.
What emojis do you use most while texting?
The most: : 😂👍🏻🐒
Are you someone who uses a lot of emojis while texting or do you prefer the traditional way of messaging?
I like the traditional message, but at times when someone become too overbearing I love replying in emojis.
Do you prefer texting or calls?
I like texting minus the mood the benefit is it has exact details. Calls are for near and dear ones.
