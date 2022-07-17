Exclusive! Abhinav Shukla on World Emoji Day 2022

What emojis does the actor use the most?

Abhinav Shukla/Instagram

Popular television star Abhinav Shukla joined mid-day.com for a fun conversation on World Emoji Day 2022.

What emojis do you use most while texting?

The most: : 😂👍🏻🐒

Are you someone who uses a lot of emojis while texting or do you prefer the traditional way of messaging?

I like the traditional message, but at times when someone become too overbearing I love replying in emojis.

Do you prefer texting or calls?

I like texting minus the mood the benefit is it has exact details. Calls are for near and dear ones.

