With Milind Chandwani guessing the dishes right between his mom and fiance, Avika Gor said, “Food is love for me, and Milind knowing my flavours shows how much he understands me"

The recent episode of Pati Patni Panga brought a fun twist when all the mothers-in-law joined the show. For Milind and Avika, the challenge was exciting; both Avika and Milind’s mom prepared five dishes each. The task for Milind was to taste and guess who cooked what.

The twist? On the opposite side, Sudesh Lehri’s wife and daughter-in-law took the same challenge with Sudesh.

Avika expresses her joy on Milind guessing all the dishes right

What made it fun was how quickly Milind identified Avika’s dishes. He knew she loved spices and never kept her food bland. Milind’s mom, on the other hand, made simple, homely food with minimal spices. Milind could easily recognise the difference and got all the answers right. “Food is love for me, and Milind knowing my flavours shows how much he understands me,” Avika shared on their fun reality check

This young couple’s understanding became the highlight of the episode. Though they are not married yet, Milind could figure out all of Avika’s dishes in no time. In contrast, Sudesh Lehri, married for forty years, could not correctly identify his wife’s cooking.

Viewers loved how Milind and Avika aced the task with perfect teamwork, showing how well they know each other even at this early stage. The segment ended with laughter, teasing, and lots of applause for the young duo’s sweet chemistry.

Avika and Milind on doing Pati Patni Aur Panga

Earlier, in an exclusive chat with mid-day, Avika opened up about taking up the show Pati Patni Aur Panga, "Too many things to be honest, first it's Colors as I have a soft corner for the channel. There are new reality shows which are fun, and they are getting successful. This was a chance for me to show how I am personally and make the fans see my real side through this. I have always said that I am not mature enough for Bigg Boss, I am not really sure about something that challenging. But when I heard the format of this show, I thought it was possible. Now that we are engaged and shall soon get married, amid all this, we got an opportunity to be around couples. To understand what works and what doesn't. With these tasks and reality checks, we get to know each other better. I think it's a win-win for us."