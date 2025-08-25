Debina said fans had long wanted to see them work together, and the show felt like the right platform to showcase their real bond. Gurmeet added that after years away from TV, this was the right time as family-oriented reality shows

Pati Patni Aur Panga has been winning hearts with their fun concept. One of the jodis that has been striking victory with each reality check is Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary. In an exclusive conversation with mid-day, the duo shared some interesting anecdotes and explained why they choose this show.

Debina and Gurmeet on what made them agree to the show

Debina shared what made her agree, "How much the audience has been waiting to see us work together, we were also waiting to do something together. So with this show, we felt that this could be possible. Reality show is such a platform with lets you stay real, and there isn't any drama in this. We have done many reality shows earlier; this was different from all."

Gurmeet revealed it was the right time for him, "I think this is the right time after years, it has been quite a long time since I left TV. I have done series back-to-back last year. There's an interesting lineup of work, but this is the time when reality shows have been hit. Families sit together and watch, so I feel for every actor it is necessary to stay connected to their audience because it is they who support your work. I feel this was the right time for me, a fun reality show with no drama or fights like Bigg Boss. We are catering to all viewers through this."

On recalling their first reality stint with Pati Patni Aur Woh, Gurmeet shared, "We had just met and started dating when we did Pati Patni Aur Woh. It was the beginning of our careers, and now, after so many years, we are back in something interesting. There is some relation with 'pati patni' for us. It becomes a hit show for us. We had training on how to take care of kids, woh show hi tha. We had never thought we'd have two kids, and now we are taking care of them. Especially, Debina, she has been taking care of them."

Debina opened up about how her vlogs and the reality show will showcase different dynamics of their relationship, "In vlogs, the way I show my life, my problems and how I solve them. Even I didn't know what they would see in the show, but I think the makers had different things in mind. They planned it in such a way that there is a completely different, unfiltered side of our bond coming on screens. I feel the beautiful tadka of the relationship is Pati Patni aur Panga. I had also never explored this side of me, so it is a lot of fun. I wouldn't always speak my mind at home, but here it's a platform for us to react openly."

Gurmeet added, "Absolutely, at home I don't get to speak like this in front of Debina at home, but here I am getting that chance to do pangas with her."

Gurmeet and Debina revealed their family's reaction, "Our parents are waiting to watch the show every weekend. They have already told everyone around them. My parents are in a zen mode, I just don't get to understand whether they are happy or not. I am sure they are elated. And it's all credit to them that they are taking care of my daughters, that is why I am able to do this."

Debina and Gurmeet share heartfelt anecdotes about their daughters

Debina went on to share the mom's guilt and how her family has been extremely supportive, "It is very self-inflicted also. If someone asks me not to do something, then I feel 'Why are they stopping me'. I had never imagined such a drastic change in me. I believe you get to know only after becoming a mother. Earlier, I would feel that if the kids came near me, I would be expected to show motherly instincts to them. But after my daughters were born, things have changed completely.

Gurmeet added a heartfelt moment, "Liana is 3. All of a sudden, she came to me and asked, 'Papa aap actor ho na?' I was stunned, I asked Debina that how she is doing such big girl talks. I felt really proud and happy when she asked me about my profession."