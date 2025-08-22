Devoleena Bhattacharjee celebrated her 40th birthday as a new mom, cherishing the special day with her baby boy, Joy, husband Shanwaz, family, and close ones

Devoleena Bhattacharjee celebrates her 40th birthday as a new mom. In an exclusive chat with mid-day, the actress got candid about her celebration being a new mom, postpartum journey and more.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee celebrates her 40th birthday as a new mom. In an exclusive chat with mid-day, the actress got candid about her celebration being a new mom, postpartum journey and more.

Devoleena shares her plans

When asked about her plans, Devoleena shared, "It's my birthday, and I see it as an opportunity to be a mother and reflect on the incredible transformation that motherhood brings. I'm enjoying this new journey and always appreciate the depth of love, the resilience developed, and the unique bond forged between me and my son. I remember and feel like my mother's birthday is my favourite time of the year. So my birthday would be his."

Devoleena shared what changed this birthday, "Nothing much changed! Just a few add-ons! I'm looking forward to cherishing the special moments with my little one. It's a day to feel more loved, supported, and celebrated for navigating the first year of motherhood. My husband is by my side, my family is with me, my friends and well-wishers are remembering me.. I feel blessed and thankful to God, and I'm enjoying the vibe of Bappa coming all around. I'm all mesmerised."

Devoleena went on to share what new plans have been, "I feel that one of the beautiful aspects of being married is that you don't need to plan your birthday; your partner does it all. I'm very lucky to have Shanwaz, and he knows and understands me well, and accordingly, he considers celebrating my day. He makes me feel special and loved every day, so I think his efforts for my special day. So I'm not planning anything, just enjoying the surprise coming my way, and Joy and I are enjoying our day; he is giving me the best company."

On her motherhood journey

Devoleena further details on her motherhood journey, "I don't see any down. I only see the sun shine all around. It's a moment to acknowledge the challenges of the first experience of motherhood– sleepless nights, postpartum adjustments, and the sheer physical and emotional demands of caring for a newborn. It's also a time to celebrate the milestones achieved, both for the baby and for the mother, finding a new rhythm."

When asked about returning to screens as Devoleena was shooting for Chhati Maiyya Ki Bitiya during her pregnancy, she shared, "Very soon, very very soon. my fans, my audience, are a very special part of my family and even I'm willing to get back to them, entertain them with my art and hard work."