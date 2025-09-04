Prem Sagar, son of legendary filmmaker Ramanand Sagar and father of producer Shiv Sagar, passed away on August 31 at the age of 84. An FTII Pune graduate (1968), he carried forward the Sagar legacy as a senior producer and cinematographer, shaping the look of many Sagar Arts projects, including Ramayan

Prem Sagar, the son of renowned filmmaker Ramanand Sagar and father of producer Shiv Sagar, passed away on August 31st at 10 a.m. He was 84. In an exclusive chat, Dipika Chikhlia , who was a part of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan as Sita, got candid about her bond with Prem Sagar and mourned his demise.

Prem Sagar, the son of renowned filmmaker Ramanand Sagar and father of producer Shiv Sagar, passed away on August 31st at 10 a.m. He was 84. In an exclusive chat, Dipika Chikhlia, who was a part of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan as Sita, got candid about her bond with Prem Sagar and mourned his demise.

Dipika called it a personal loss

Dipika shared, "I was very shocked to hear about Mr. Premji. Although I know that he was unwell for the past 2-3 months. But it is a personal loss for me because I have been involved with the Sagar family for many years. His family is my own family. He was a very nice, jovial and happy person. I worked with him in his last production, Vaishno Devi. When things were not working out, you know, dates, money, etc. All he wanted to say was that Dipika is a member of his family. Whatever needs to be worked out, I need Dipika. He had so much love for everyone. He used to talk to everyone with so much love. I felt very bad about it. May God bless his soul wherever he is."

Prem Sagar was a senior producer and renowned cinematographer who continued the Sagar family's heritage in Indian cinema and television. Prem Sagar graduated from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune in 1968, and his training provided him with a solid foundation in photography and cinematography.

He went on to play an important part in creating the visual identity of several projects produced by his father's production company, Sagar Arts. Ramanand Sagar is well known for developing the popular television series Ramayan.

Dipika's heartfelt post

Dipika also shared a heartfelt post remembering Prem Sagar. She wrote, "Remembering late Prem Sagar ji in happier days, he was what his name was full of love for everyone, an excellent cinematographer, he made me look the best in his serial Vikram aur betal, a fabulous human being, may his soul rest in peace, shanti om shanti om."

Dipika Chikhlia and Arun Govil have been a part of the Sagar clan like family members with their stint in Ramayan.