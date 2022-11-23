×
Breaking News
'He threatens to kill me': Shraddha Walkar's complaint against Aftab Poonawala in 2020
Mumbai: BMC’s Covid expenses under the scanner
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Madhya Pradesh
Mumbai: One arrested for cheating actor Annu Kapoor in online fraud
'Multiple fatalities' in mass shooting at Virginia Walmart store, gunman dead

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Exclusive Fahmaan Khan Im not looking at doing reality TV

Exclusive! Fahmaan Khan: I'm not looking at doing reality TV

Updated on: 23 November,2022 02:56 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Top

The 'Imlie' actor features in 'Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patni'

Exclusive! Fahmaan Khan: I'm not looking at doing reality TV

Fahmaan Khan/Instagram


Fahmaan Khan, known for shows like 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' and 'Imlie' is all set to unleash a new avatar with Colors' 'Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni.' The actor spoke to mid-day.com about what fans can expect!


Fahmaan Khan who played Aryan Singh Rathore in 'Imlie' is back with his new show 'Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patni.' 



Having received a lot of popularity for 'Imlie' how do you look back at your journey as you move on to 'Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patni'?


'Imlie' was a short journey of 10 months. The show gave me fame but my hard work was never lesser for any other show. My character in 'Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patni' is a lot of fun, that's the only difference between the two shows.

What excited you most about your character?

The fact that he can say so much and not look stupid because he is cute. He makes people smile, if the character is energetic it rubs on to you and that's what excites me.

What new shades are you looking to explore?

Keerti works in an NGO and saves people but I'm the one trying to save her. My character is a lover boy who does not shy away from admitting it.

How have your family and friends reacted to your fame?

They love it! I wanted to do something for my parents and they are in a peaceful space now. I used to tell my friends that I want to be an actor while sipping chai at the nukkad and back then I didn't about the fame, I just wanted to play different characters. Fame and good work go hand in hand, it's a beautiful feeling when people read about my work in the newspaper. 

Are you open to Bigg Boss like Sumbul and why?

Not right now. I'm not looking at doing any reality TV. I'm in  the space where I want to explore different characters. Maybe later on I will. 

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16 watch video! Sumbul's father Touqeer Khan on Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta

 

 

Do you think Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will tie the wedding knot this December?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
indian television TV News colors tv Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK