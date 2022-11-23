Exclusive! Fahmaan Khan: I'm not looking at doing reality TV

The 'Imlie' actor features in 'Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patni'
Fahmaan Khan/Instagram
Fahmaan Khan, known for shows like 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' and 'Imlie' is all set to unleash a new avatar with Colors' 'Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni.' The actor spoke to mid-day.com about what fans can expect!
Fahmaan Khan who played Aryan Singh Rathore in 'Imlie' is back with his new show 'Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patni.'
Having received a lot of popularity for 'Imlie' how do you look back at your journey as you move on to 'Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patni'?
'Imlie' was a short journey of 10 months. The show gave me fame but my hard work was never lesser for any other show. My character in 'Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patni' is a lot of fun, that's the only difference between the two shows.
What excited you most about your character?
The fact that he can say so much and not look stupid because he is cute. He makes people smile, if the character is energetic it rubs on to you and that's what excites me.
What new shades are you looking to explore?
Keerti works in an NGO and saves people but I'm the one trying to save her. My character is a lover boy who does not shy away from admitting it.
How have your family and friends reacted to your fame?
They love it! I wanted to do something for my parents and they are in a peaceful space now. I used to tell my friends that I want to be an actor while sipping chai at the nukkad and back then I didn't about the fame, I just wanted to play different characters. Fame and good work go hand in hand, it's a beautiful feeling when people read about my work in the newspaper.
Are you open to Bigg Boss like Sumbul and why?
Not right now. I'm not looking at doing any reality TV. I'm in the space where I want to explore different characters. Maybe later on I will.
